"He would win a lot" - Andy Murray says he would like to coach Roger Federer

Playing against Roger Federer is a dream for many on the tour, and Britain’s Andy Murray has been fortunate enough to do that 25 times in his career (so far). But now, Murray has taken that dream a step further by expressing his desire to coach the legendary Swiss.

Mientras espera el resultado de su hisopado, Andy Murray contestó algunas preguntas por IG:



¿Qué jugador te gustaría entrenar y por qué?



"Roger Federer. Porque aprendería un montón, sería interesante hablar de tenis con él y verlo entrenar. Además ganaría muchos partidos". pic.twitter.com/1fHK8rrilg — Tenis Central (@Tenis_Central) August 19, 2020

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Andy Murray took on a string of questions from his followers - among which a couple revolved around Federer. While one answer saw the Brit expressing his desire to coach the Swiss, the other compared the Big 3’s performances over the years with himself.

I would learn a lot from Roger Federer: Andy Murray

Roger Federer

There was a time when Andy Murray was a part of what was called tennis’ ‘Big 4’. Then an unfortunate injury sidelined him for more than a year, and he's never been the same since.

During his peak years, Andy Murray managed to make it to 11 Grand Slam finals - winning three of them. The 33-year-old even beat the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in that period on his way to winning several titles.

Now that he is in the twilight of his career, Andy Murray will likely be exploring opportunities outside tennis soon. Coaching is one pursuit that many retired players take up, and Murray asked by a fan who he would like to coach if he ever went that route.

Roger Federer lost the Gold medal match to Andy Murray in 2012

Andy Murray, who beat Roger Federer to win his maiden Olympic gold medal, picked the Swiss maestro himself and also gave an insightful explanation for his choice. According to the Brit, Federer would not only ‘win a lot’ under his guidance, but also in turn give him several pointers about the game.

Advertisement

“@rogerfederer Because I would learn a lot and would be interesting to talk tennis with him, watch him train and he would win a lot,” Murray said.

Andy Murray doesn't think the Big 3 can be separated without specifying the surface of play

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

In another question, Andy Murray was asked to choose between the four best seasons of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and himself. For Roger Federer it was his 2006 season, where he won 11 titles including three Grand Slams. Djokovic’s 2011 season and Nadal's 2010 - in both of which they won three Slams each - were the other choices.

For Andy Murray himself, the 2016 season made the cut - where the Brit reached the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career.

Andy Murray's Instagram story

In his answer, Andy Murray chose not to pick between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Instead, he merely proclaimed himself to be the last choice among the quartet, and added that it would be difficult to pick one of the Big 3 without knowing the surface of play.

“I’m last! No idea who would win out the other.. probably depends on surface,” Murray said.