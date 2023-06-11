"He was there to win a match" - Andy Roddick defends Novak Djokovic over excessive celebration controversy against Carlos Alcaraz

Andy Roddick recently came to the defense of Novak Djokovic amidst the controversy surrounding his exuberant celebration during his match against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serb got the better of Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the 2023 French Open semifinal. The match was evenly contested until the beginning of the third set when Alcaraz began to experience cramps in his legs, which ultimately hindered his ability to put up a strong fight for the remainder of the match.

Djokovic secured his spot in the 34th Grand Slam final of his career and now stands just one win away from breaking the record for the most Grand Slam titles won by any man in the Open Era.

During the match, the 36-year-old was booed extensively by the Roland Garros crowd due to his continued celebration after winning points with fist pumps and screams, given that Alcaraz was injured.

Andy Roddick took to social media to defend the former World No. 1, amidst the controversy. Roddick argued that the criticism of Djokovic's actions was not right as the Serb was simply trying to "stay focused and engaged" during the match. According to the American, Djokovic's sole intention was to win the game, and he did not do anything to disrespect Alcaraz.

"This controversy around Novak pumping his fists to stay focused and engaged when Carlos was struggling is a nothing burger. He was there to win a match. Did nothing to show up his opponent. Move on," Roddick tweeted.

"I'm sure he's gonna win Roland Garros multiple times in the future" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz

During the post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic graciously acknowledged the immense talent of Carlos Alcaraz.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also expressed his belief that the young Spaniard had the potential to win multiple French Open titles in the future. He went on to praise Alcaraz as a "complete player" and predicted a bright future ahead of him.

"I'm sure he's gonna win Roland Garros multiple times in the future. I have no doubt about it. I mean, he's amazing player. Just possesses so much qualities, so dynamic, so much power in his shots, very complete player," he said.

"He already has won a Grand Slam. He's the youngest ever No. 1 in the history of the game. You know, there is a lot to be excited about for him, you know, for the future," he added.

The Serb will face last year's runner-up Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday, June 11.

