Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot have secured passage to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Shanghai Masters; a first-time feat for both players at a Masters 1000 tournament. Interestingly, Rinderknech, a Frenchman, and Vacherot, a Monegasque, are cousins, and it's fair to say they weren't among the favorites to reach the last eight in Shanghai when the event began.World No. 54 Rinderknech has so far come out on top against Hamad Medjedovic (walkover), Alex Michelsen, Alexander Zverev, and Jiri Lehecka. Michelsen, Zverev and Lehecka were the 28th, 3rd and 15th seeds respectively. The Frenchman's cousin Vacherot, hailing from Monaco and ranked World No. 204, had to earn his place in the main draw by winning two qualifying matches. In the main draw, he has, like his cousin, dashed the hopes of three seeded players in Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac and Tallon Griekspoor.Vacherot was the first of the cousins to reach the quarterfinals by defeating Griekspoor on Wednesday, October 8. The very next day, Rinderknech joined him in the last eight by ousting Lehecka. The Frenchman sent a heartfelt message to his cousin after the result, writing on the courtside camera:&quot;I follow you Val ❤️&quot;Later, Rinderknech shared his thoughts with L'Equipe about him and his cousin Vacherot reaching the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. The Frenchman, referring to his and Vacherot's progress at the tournament as an &quot;exceptional story&quot;, said:&quot;We have dinner together almost every night. Yesterday (Tuesday), I warmed him up, I did my best to give him the best warm-up possible. He plays a day before me. He wins, I have to follow him! He's my cousin, we've been spending holidays together since we were little. There's an exceptional story.&quot; (translated from French)&quot;Valentin Vacherot is an exceptional guy, with a big heart&quot; - Arthur Rinderknech after cousin's Shanghai Masters 2025 successArthur Rinderknech at the 2025 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)In the same interview with L'Equipe, Arthur Rinderknech went on to laud cousin Valentin Vacherot. The Frenchman also brought up cousin Benjamin Balleret, Vacherot's half-brother who also plays tennis and has played an instrumental role in the Monegasque's progress behind the scenes.&quot;I'm just proud and happy about his wonderful week and I'm sure it won't be the last. He's an exceptional guy, with a big heart. I'm a very proud cousin. He's also lucky to have his brother who is also my cousin, who gives everything for him, who pushes him every day,&quot; Rinderknech added. (translated from French)Rinderknech is set to clash against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 2025 Shanghai Masters quarterfinals, while Vacherot is slated to face 10th seed Holger Rune.