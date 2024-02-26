"He wishes" - Denis Shapovalov and fiance Mirjam Bjorklund engage in banter as Canadian jokes about 'stealing' Swede's hair care products

Denis Shapovalov recently engaged in a friendly banter with fiance and fellow tennis player Mirjam Bjorklund on social media. The Swede shared a short video of her hair care routine with Maria Nila products that Shapovalov hilariously claimed to "steal."

The Canadian is back this season after being out of action for the second half of 2023 following knee surgery. Bjorklund also recently underwent surgery for a health concern unrelated to tennis.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2023 and often resort to social media to share their love and support for each other. Bjorklund recently shared a video that began with her in the shower, sharing her hair care routine. She can be seen using the 'True Soft' range of products by the Swedish brand Maria Nila. The video prompted the couple who both have full heads of hair to joke with each other.

"I'm gonna be stealing some," commented Shapovalov with heart-eyes emoji on Bjorklund's video on Instagram.

"He wishes," Bjorklund replied with a winking-face-and-tongue emoji.

Screengrab from Mirjam Bjorklund's Instagram

Bjorklund can also be seen drying, spraying, and straightening her hair in the video. She later adds a touch of makeup and completes her look with a pair of hoop earrings.

The video, playing to the beats of 'Houdini' by Dua Lipa ends with the 25-year-old smiling into her phone, posing for a selfie.

Denis Shapovalov to clash with Andy Murray in R1 of Dubai Tennis Championships

Denis Shapovalov at the 2024 ASB Classic

Denis Shapovalov will lock horns with Andy Murray in the opening round of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, underway from February 26 to March 2.

In the ongoing season so far, the Canadian has competed in the ASB Classic, Australian Open, Open 13 Provence, and the ABN AMRO Open, where he suffered opening-round defeats. His lone tour-level victory in 2024 came in the first round of Open Sud De France against Hugo Gaston. He later lost to Alexander Bublik in the second round of the tournament.

Andy Murray faced opening-round losses at the Brisbane International, the Australian Open, Open Sud de France, and Open 13 in Marseille. The Briton ended the losing streak with a victory over Alexandre Muller in the first round of the Qatar Open. However, his run was cut short by Jakub Mensik in the next round of the tournament.

Murray and Shapovalov have met each other twice on-court and their head-to-head record stands at 1-1.