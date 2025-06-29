"Heartbreaker" - Danielle Collins pokes fun at Emma Raducanu's 'brutal' denial of dating rumors with Carlos Alcaraz

Danielle Collins recently delivered an amusing reaction to Emma Raducanu's blatant dismissal of dating rumors with Carlos Alcaraz. The rumors gained traction after Raducanu and Alcaraz were announced as a mixed doubles pairing for this year's US Open.

At a pre-tournament press conference ahead of her Wimbledon Championships campaign, Raducanu was asked if there's any truth to the rumors linking her romantically to Alcaraz. In response, the Brit said:

"We're just good friends."

Here, the reporter who asked the question playfully suggested that the press conference could be wrapped up. Emma Raducanu jokingly added:

"Way to wrap up."

Former WTA No. 7 and four-time career singles titlist Danielle Collins took notice of Raducanu's answer and commented on Instagram, writing:

"Brutal!! @emmaraducanu such a heartbreaker🤣"

Danielle Collins' Instagram comment on Emma Raducanu dismissing Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors (Source: Instagram/tennischannel)

In the aftermath of the announcement of Raducanu and Alcaraz's mixed doubles pairing for the 2025 US Open, both young tennis stars spoke up about how they came to the decision of playing together at Flushing Meadows. It was the Spaniard who requested the Brit to play with him. The 2021 US Open women's singles champion didn't answer in the affirmative immediately, but eventually agreed to the proposition.

For now though, both players are focusing primarily on their respective campaigns at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Emma Raducanu to start Wimbledon campaign against wildcard; Carlos Alcaraz to begin title defense with first-round clash against Fabio Fognini

Emma Raducanu (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) at Wimbledon (Source: Getty)

17-year-old Mingge Xu, who was given a wildcard entry into the women's singles main draw at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, has been drawn to face Emma Raducanu in the first round of matches at the grass Major. At her pre-tournament press conference, Raducanu laid bare the threat that Xu poses, saying:

"I think it’s a very dangerous match, very difficult. Mimi is a really, really good player. I’ve practised with her a few times. She has a lot of weapons. She also moves really well. It's going to be a really different match. For her, it's one where there's nothing to lose. I remember when I had my first Wimbledon here and I was 18. It's a great feeling. You just feel, like, completely fearless."

Meanwhile, on the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion at SW19, is slated to get his campaign started against veteran Fabio Fognini. The Spaniard and the Italian have clashed on two previous occasions on the ATP Tour, with both the matches going in Alcaraz's favor.

