"When Carlos Alcaraz asked me, I was going to say yes" - Emma Raducanu reveals story behind US Open mixed doubles partnership

Emma Raducanu recently revealed a few details surrounding how her and Carlos Alcaraz's collaboration for the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship came to be. Raducanu disclosed that her coach and her team were also involved in the decision even though it was certain that she would've agreed to the prospect of teaming up with the Spaniard.

Ad

Raducanu kickstarted her grasscourt season in fine fashion earlier this month, reaching the quarterfinals of the inaugural women's edition of the Queen's Club Championships. The 22-year-old then withdrew just before the Berlin Tennis Open the following week and will be looking to make amends at the Eastbourne Open, where she is seeded seventh.

Ahead of her first-round match against USA's Ann Li, Emma Raducanu spoke to Express about teaming up with Carlos Alcaraz at the first-ever US Open Mixed Doubles Championships that will see several singles stars on the ATP and WTA Tour vying for a winning prize money of $1 million. When asked whether there was much deliberation around her decision to play mixed doubles with Alcaraz, the World No. 38 replied that she had to take her team's permission before saying yes to the World No. 2.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, of course, I had to ask my team if they wanted me to play. But for me, when he asked me, I was going to say yes, I just had to kind of go through the formality of asking my coach, so I didn't just make the decision," Emma Raducanu told Express earlier this week.

Ad

Other teams that would be playing at the event include Jannik Sinner and Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov, Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper, and Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, among other big names.

Carlos Alcaraz says he was "glad" Emma Raducanu came to see his match at Queen's Club

Emma Raducanu watches Carlos Alcaraz Queen's Club SF | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu was in attendance during Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal victory against fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut at the Queen's Club Championships last week. Following his victory, the 22-year-old told the media that having the Brit amongst people watching his match brought him great joy.

Ad

"I just glad. I mean, I was focused on the match. I didn't see her (smiling). Just glad that she came to support, to watch my match. Yeah, I think it was great having her in the stands," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Raducanu, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne last year, which means she is defending 108 points at the grasscourt event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More