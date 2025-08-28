"Heartbreaking" - Martina Navratilova, Rennae Stubbs react to Minnesota Catholic school shooting that left 2 children dead

Martina Navratilova and Rennae Stubbs have reacted to the shooting at the Minnesota Catholic school. The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of two children.

On August 27, 2025, open firing took place in a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a single shooter, named Robin Westman, who killed two children, aged eight and 10, respectively. Along with them, seventeen other people were injured in the mass shooting, and according to the police, the shooter also died at the scene. This incident took place early morning, when the assailant came outside the building and started firing a rifle into the windows toward the children sitting in the pews.

As the heartbreaking update emerged, tennis great Martina Navratilova dropped her reaction to the incident on X. Sharing a post about the shooting, she penned a message that read:

"Heartbreaking. Again. And nothing will change...."

Along with Navratilova, another tennis legend, Rennae Stubbs, also made her feelings known about the incident by sharing a message on her Instagram story. Resharing a post about the unfortunate incident, she wrote:

"Sorry America! It's the fuc*in guns! No child in Australia is practicing hiding every month at school to avoid shootings!"

Screengrab of Stubbs' Instagram story | Credit: IG/@rennaestubbs

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said that the shooter died by suicide.

When Martina Navratilova and Rennae Stubbs made their feelings known about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest after sex-trafficking allegations

American rapper Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, was arrested in New York last year in September after being charged with sex trafficking and other offenses. Federal prosecutors alleged that he was running an organization responsible for the sexual and physical abuse of women. The news of his arrest turned multiple heads, including those of former tennis players, such as Martina Navratilova and Rennae Stubbs.

The American-Czech former tennis player, who is now also known for voicing her opinions on political and trending matters online, dropped her reaction to Diddy's custody. Supporting his arrest, she wrote:

"Sounds like he is exactly where he should be," wrote Martina Navratilova.

Along with Navratilova, Rennae Stubbs also opened up about his arrest, calling him a "sick human." Taking to her X handle, she wrote:

"Hearing and reading the charges on @Diddy …. What a SICK HUMAN!!!! Sick! If there was ever a time to pull all his music from every single platform, it’s today!"

Martina Navratilova and Rennae Stubbs recently voiced their opinion on the Supreme Court, being formally asked to overturn the same-sex marriage ruling. These two prominent figures also frequently discuss the political situation of the US and slam President Donald Trump on social media.

