"I'm out of here" - Serena Williams' ex-coach & Martina Navratilova send bold messages after Supreme Court asked to overturn same-sex marriage ruling

The legendary Czech-American player Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs have recently shared their thoughts on the Supreme Court being formally asked to overturn the same-sex marriage ruling. Kim Davis, former county clerk for Rowan County, Kentucky, has filed a petition, asking the Supreme Court to overturn the same-sex marriage ruling.

A decade ago, the Supreme Court, based on the legal protection of same-sex couples, issued a landmark ruling in the Obergefell vs Hodges case, subsequently extending marriage rights to them nationwide. Regarding the same legal matter, Davis also appealed in 2020 to the high court, but her appeal was not heard.

In 2015, Kim Davis was jailed for six days as she refused to provide a marriage license to a same-sex couple based on religious grounds. Davis lost a case against her in 2023, with the federal jury declaring $100,000 for the gay couple.

The tennis legend and LGBTQ advocate Martina Navratilova, who has been actively engaging herself outside of the sport, shared her thoughts on Davis' latest appeal to the Supreme Court to overturn a decade-long ruling. Through her latest X post, she mentioned:

"She really projects love and goodness, doesn’t she…🙁💩😳😱

Australian tennis icon and former coach of Serena Williams, Rennae Stubbs, a winner of 66 WTA doubles titles and a former World No. 1 in doubles rankings, also mentioned her thoughts through her recent X post, adding:

"If this happens, I’m 100% out of here! Supreme Court formally asked to overturn landmark same-sex marriage ruling."

Kim Davis' petition is the first formal appeal since 2015 to the Supreme Court to reverse the historic same-sex marriage right, as per ABC News.

Martina Navratilova reflects on the recent political developments in the US

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

During her interview with the BBC in June this year, Martina Navratilova shared her thoughts on the current situation in the US, while highlighting the recent political developments. She said:

"If I were now still in that same position [as in 1975] and I had to go live somewhere, it would not be America, because it's not a democracy at the moment. I mean, people are getting chucked out by Homeland Security, they're getting chucked out because they're not on board completely with Donald Trump's agenda… because they're not kissing the ring."

She continued:

"Everything is up in the air right now, and that's the whole point. Everybody's walking on eggshells, not knowing what's going to happen."

Martina Navratilova became a U.S. citizen in 1981 after seeking political asylum in 1975.

