"You have a problem with women" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs defends Aryna Sabalenka against 'fitness' attack amid Canadian Open absence

Aryna Sabalenka pulled out of the Canadian Open, citing fatigue from the hectic WTA schedule to be one of the reasons for her withdrawal in a statement released on July 17. Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs supported her decision by hitting back at a user who questioned her physical abilities.

Ad

Former Mauritian ATP player, Kamil Patel, condemned Sabalenka's decision to withdraw from the WTA 1000 tournament, stating that it was quite unbelievable of her to state 'fatigue' as one of her reasons, when she is helped with a world-class facility.

"This can't be true! So one of the highest paid athletes in the world with a team of physios, fitness trainers and coaches who plays best of 3, gets 2 days rest between matches in Slams, and M1000s, doesn't play doubles and still manages fatigue? The problem can't be the schedule," he posted.

Ad

Trending

Stubbs was furious over his remark and pointed out that it reeked of bias as he did not complain about the men- Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, who also did not take part in Montreal.

"You clearly have a problem with women. I don’t see you complaining and going after all the men that pulled out of Canada. U seem very clear with your hate," replied Stubbs on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Rennae Stubbs @rennaestubbs LINK You clearly have a problem with women. I don’t see you complaining and going after all the men that pulled out of Canada. U seem very clear with your hate.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka had an unsuccessful run at the Grand Slams this season, losing in the finals of the Australian and French Open, and most recently at the semifinals of Wimbledon.

Aryna Sabalenka's 'hate relationship' with Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka admitted having a relationship of hate with Wimbledon after she exited the tournament, losing to Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals. She claimed that her track record at the tournament, which consists of three semifinal exits, along with her ban in the 2022 edition.

Ad

During an interview after her match, she joked about having an unpleasant relationship with the tournament, but kept a positive attitude about her future at the tournament. She said:

“It’s tough to think about that, but I really hope so. I lost three semis, three tough ones. Then I was banned from playing [in 2022]. Then I was injured. So I have really more of a hate relationship right now with Wimbledon, but I hope that one day I will turn it around and have love relationship.”

However, recently, the Belarusian enjoyed a vacation with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, in Miami to get back on track before the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas