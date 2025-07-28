PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka turns up the style in yellow bikini while enjoying boyfriend Georgios' company in Miami

Aryna Sabalenka stunned in a yellow bikini as she recovered in Miami ahead of her US Open title defense. She was accompanied by her boyfriend and Oakberry Acai founder, Georgios Frangulis, a constant on the Belarusian's tour.

Aryna Sabalenka had shyly missed out on three Grand Slam titles this year, losing to Madison Keys in the Australian Open finals, succumbed to Coco in the Roland Garros finals, and to Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon semifinals. Ahead of the US Open, where she won her first Flushing Meadows title in 2024, the Belarusian has been enjoying a much-deserved retreat.

Following her Canadian Open withdrawal citing fatigue, Sabalenka has been recovering in Miami, alongside her boyfriend Frangulis. In an Instagram story, she was posing in a yellow bikini with the latter's reflection visible on the glass, confirming he was the one photographing.

In the inset, Sabalenka was seated in an ice bath wearing the same outfit, suggesting it was part of her recovery routine.

"Recovery days in Miami"

Frangulis also shared a snap of the couple's travel backpacks.

Aryna and her boyfriend's Miami pictures; Instagram - @arynasabalenka and @georgiosfrangulis

Sabalenka and her boyfriend recently attended Coldplay's concert in Miami when the Music of Spheres touched down in the city. She added pictures of the magical night in her Instagram stories and also danced with Georgios Frangulis in the VIP box.

Aryna Sabalenka highlighted the sad reality of being a professional athlete

Sabalenka at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the fiercest players on the tour, sitting atop at No. 1. Despite surpassing 12,000 points, the first female to do so since Serena Williams in 2015, she has missed multiple title-winning opportunities this year, often expressing her distress in on-court interviews and press conferences.

As per a recent conversation, the 27-year-old shared the harsh reality of being an athlete, as they're only allowed to be happy when they post good results.

"I think it’s important to go and have fun and enjoy life. But it’s so fu****g annoying about being an athlete, honestly. All your life depends on your result. You win and you are the happiest person that you can be. You just enjoy, life feels so good. But when you lose it’s just tough to enjoy."

Aryna Sabalenka was the first Belarusian player to win a major singles title at the 2023 Australian Open since Victoria Azarenka a decade ago. She also repeated the latter's feat by claiming the top spot in the WTA rankings that year.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More