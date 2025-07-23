"Not everyone is as lucky as me" - Aryna Sabalenka sends touching message to boyfriend Georgios for 'motivating' her

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has recently shared an admirable message to her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, a Brazilian businessman and CEO of Oakberry Acai. Sabalenka further reflected on the value of her relationship with Frangulis, who endlessly motivates her throughout her career.

Sabalenka concluded her Wimbledon journey with a semi-final loss to Amanda Anisimova, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6. In the 2025 season, the Minsk, Belarus native won the 2025 Brisbane International, Miami Open, Madrid Open and reached two Major finals.

Sabalenka began dating Georgios Frangulis in 2024, and since then, the Oakberry CEO has shown constant support by attending her matches and displaying his enthusiasm.

In her recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Sabalenka shared her thoughts on her relationship with Frangulis. Additionally, the player also shared how she met the CEO and the value her partner brings to her life. She said:

"We met when I was signing the contract with Oakberry. He’s the founder and owner of the brand. I went to see the team, and he was there. We talked a little bit, but then later on, we just went out for dinner, and that’s how everything started. We’ve been together for a year."

Considering his support, Sabalenka added:

"It’s very important for me to have my partner next to me. It’s really cool that his work is also global. I realize not everyone is as lucky as me to have a partner who can travel with me and my crazy schedule while still working. It’s just cool to see him in the box when I play. He motivates me to keep going. It means a lot."

Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, was raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and his family hails from Greece. He has studied law at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, a private university in Brazil, as per Town and Country Magazine.

Aryna Sabalenka will be absent from the 2025 Canadian Open

Aryna Sabalenka at Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

The winner of six doubles titles, Aryna Sabalenka, will forgo the National Bank Open, popularly known as the Canadian Open. After participating in more than 50 matches so far, the notable tennis player has reportedly cited reasons related to fatigue for her withdrawal from the tournament.

Sabalenka has joined the list of several elite players who will not be gracing the court at the 2025 National Bank Open. These include Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, among others.

Ayrna Sabalenka aims to return to action with the 2025 Cincinnati Open and 2025 U.S. Open. She is the defending champion in both these tournaments.

