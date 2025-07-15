'Heartbroken' Jimmy Connors says Amanda Anisimova has mysterious quality that makes him root for her despite Wimbledon final loss: Here's why

Jimmy Connors admitted he felt genuinely heartbroken after watching Amanda Anisimova suffer a crushing defeat to Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. While he appreciated the efforts of both players, he shared that his heart went out to Anisimova, who had come so far only to fall short on the big stage.

The version of Anisimova that had shocked World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals didn’t show up in the final, as Swiatek delivered a masterclass. The Pole was in complete control from start to finish, overpowering her opponent 6-0, 6-0 to secure her maiden Wimbledon crown and sixth Grand Slam title overall.

Following the defeat, the emotions became too much for the American to hold back. She briefly stepped off the court to gather herself, and when she returned, she was overwhelmed, wiping away tears as the weight of the moment settled in.

Amanda Anisimova wasn’t alone in her heartbreak as Connors felt it too. Speaking on the latest episode of the 'Advantage Connors' podcast with his son Brett, he said (from 39:50):

"I had a heartbreak watching the final. All credit to Iga, she played amazing to win the final. 6-0, 6-0 is amazing. Anisimova, the way she played in the semifinal, winning that match, getting to the final beating Sabalenka in three sets and getting there."

"With everything that she's been through over the past year, year and a half or whatever, to come back and to have a tournament like that, it was amazing. My heart felt for her because the situation with everything that she's been through," he added.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion expressed hope that Amanda Anisimova wouldn’t let the Wimbledon loss derail her progress. He also admitted there’s a certain presence or quality in her game that draws him in, even if he couldn't quite explain what it is.

"I hope that doesn't discourage her," Jimmy Connors said. "I mean, that's a blow. Don't get me wrong, it's a big blow. But I hope it doesn't discourage her because she's come a long way."

"She's got something that makes me want to watch her. I don't know what it is yet, but next time I see her, I'll tell you. Something just kind of grabs me with her. I don't know if it's her style, if it's her, you know, if it's her attitude, if it's the way she just goes about her business. I don't know, I haven't seen enough of her yet," he added.

Amanda Anisimova finds the perfect way to cope with Wimbledon final loss

Amanda Anisimova has found a heartwarming way to cope with her tough loss to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final. A few days after the match, she took a well-deserved break and spent quality time with her nephew Jackson at the beach, enjoying the waves and some much-needed relaxation.

Anisimova shares a close bond with Jackson. She even brought him onto the court after her quarterfinal win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at SW19 to celebrate the moment. Later, after reaching the final, she threw him a big party to celebrate his fourth birthday.

The American will soon shift her focus to the upcoming Citi Open in Washington, which kicks off on July 19. She has cracked the Top 10 in the WTA rankings for the first time and will head into the tournament as the World No. 7.

