"Held him at gun point" - Katie Boulter has hilarious response to boyfriend Alex de Minaur sharing Wimbledon pictures

British No. 1 Katie Boulter had a hilarious response to her boyfriend Alex de Minaur posting glimpses from his time at Wimbledon.

The couple have been together since 2020 and are often seen supporting each other during matches. They also played together in the mixed doubles event at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Both De Minaur and Boulter suffered heartbreaking losses at Wimbledon, earlier this month. While the Brit lost to defending champion Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-1 in the third round, De Minaur lost to 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the tournament.

The Australian turned to social media to post pictures from his time in Wimbledon. He also added a small comment, praising Boulter, his mixed doubles partner.

"Till next year Wimby 🤙🌱 (Ps My mixed partner is better than yours🤷‍♂️❤️) @katiecboulter," he captioned his Instagram post.

Boulter, 26, responded to the post and jokingly claimed that she had her boyfriend at gun point, implying she forced him to upload this post with this caption.

"Can confirm I held him at gun point when he posted this," she commented on de Minaur's post.

Katie Boulter's comment

The Australian often extends his support to his girlfriend. After she lost to Rybakina, Boulter reflected on her loss against a "much better player."

“Pretty brutal night for me. Lost out to a much better player but just wanted to come on here and say a massive thank you to each and everyone of you that supported me. It never ever goes unnoticed 💜💚.”

The former US Open quarterfinalist showed his support to Boulter.

"So much to be proud of," Alex de Minaur wrote on Instagram, along with a red heart emoji.

"It's not often that you get to have that experience together, especially at Wimbledon" - Katie Boulter on partnering Alex de Minaur in mixed doubles

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Alex de Minaur partnered up with Katie Boulter for the first time in a mixed doubles event at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Although both the players have played a fair share of doubles with their same-gender partners, they made their mixed doubles debut at Wimbledon.

Speaking to the media at a press conference, Boulter shed light on what led them to take the decision of playing together at the prestigious tournament. The Brit said that she had planned to ask Alex de Minaur for quite some time and eventually did so, to which he said yes.

"Yeah, I mean, I was privileged enough to ask him and he said yeah," Katie Boulter said. "No, I think it's something we've both wanted to do for quite some time. I think we're both going to really enjoy it and cherish it. It's not often that you get to have that experience together, especially at Wimbledon."

The couple won their debut match but lost to Joran Vilegen and Yifan Xu 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in the second round of the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes