"Hell yes" - Andy Roddick delighted as Coco Gauff receives guidance from Andre Agassi's former coach at Citi Open 2023

Andy Roddick has expressed his delight at Coco Gauff being advised by his and Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert, ahead of her tournament opener at the 2023 Citi Open.

After ending her year-long partnership with Diego Moyana in April, Gauff's father Corey and Serena Williams' former hitting partner Jarmere Jenkins assumed roles in her coaching team. The 19-year-old then enlisted the services of former Spanish tennis player Pere Riba in the lead-up to Wimbledon 2023.

Earlier this month, the World No. 7 confirmed that her father held discussions with Rick Macci, Venus and Serena Williams' former coach, regarding a potential partnership.

It seems like another voice has joined the fray, as the American teenager was recently spotted being advised by celebrated coach Brad Gilbert while gearing up for the Citi Open. Gilbert also engaged in a discussion about Gauff's technique with Pere Riba before leading her in a hitting session.

Andy Roddick was elated at the news of Coco Gauff receiving guidance from his former coach.

"Hell yes," Roddick tweeted.

Gilbert responded with emojis to show his appreciation for Roddick's endorsement.

While it remains to be seen whether this practice session could lead to a long-term partnership or not, Gilbert will be around at the Citi Open over the next week, as he is engaged with the WTA 500 tournament.

"Doing some work for the tournament," he tweeted previously.

"We’re working together right now through the US Open" - Coco Gauff on coach Pere Riba

Coco Gauff speaks to the media at the Citi Open

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Coco Gauff opened up about her new partnership with Pere Riba. She revealed that Riba would be coaching her at least till the 2023 US Open while disclosing the possibility of them continuing to work together should things run smoothly.

“He used to play on tour not too long ago. He’s pretty young for a coach, and he has a great personality. You have to travel with this person. You see them more than your family — you want to make sure you get along on and off the court. We’re working together right now through the US Open, and obviously if things go well, we’ll continue after," she said.

The World No. 7 also said that she was focused on refining her aggressive playing style and increasing her first-serve average speed.

“I should be playing that aggressive style, focusing on my serve plus one. There are times I’ve served 126 miles per hour, and I think for me, you know, I’m not going to hit 126 every time. But I definitely want to increase my first-serve speed average,” she added.

Following a bye in the first round, third seed Coco Gauff will commence her 2023 Citi Open campaign against the winner of the match between Karolina Pliskova and Hailey Baptiste.