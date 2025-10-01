"Her statement is ridiculous!" - Fans annoyed by Zheng Qinwen's 'strange' response to Iga Swiatek's complaints about 'intense' tennis calendar

Zheng Qinwen and Iga Swiatek's thoughts do not align regarding the schedule. Two days ago, Swiatek described the WTA calendar as &quot;crazy,&quot; &quot;too intense,&quot; and &quot;overwhelming.&quot;Swiatek joins players like Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula to mock the scheduling. However, Zheng, who was eliminated in the second round of the China Open, has a different perspective. Following her retirement in the second round in Beijing, she was asked about her reaction to Swiatek's call for an &quot;overwhelming&quot; schedule.&quot;I mean, this is part of the games,&quot; Zheng said in the post-match press conference. &quot;As a professional player, I mean, this is what it is because we have to play that many tournament because there is in the calendar. I think my situation's different than them. I coming from surgery, which is really rush decision for me to playing here.&quot;But also is the right decision for me because I want to see where my body is right now. Okay, now I know to compete third set, the amount of hitting the balls is too much for me. But I don't think for professional player the calendar is too much because the strongest players survive, and that's the rules in my head.&quot;Noting this, one fan called out the Chinese tennis pro, citing her own three-month-long absence and lackluster performances.&quot;Qinwen Zheng hasn't played for almost three months, withdrew yesterday due to injury, and hasn't won a tournament this year! Her statement is ridiculous!&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Said some who did not play for the past 3 months due to injury and retired today due to injury. What a strong player,&quot; one fan sarcastically said.&quot;Strange from someone who has been injured so much,&quot; another fan wrote.Other fans had mixed reviews. While some sided with Zheng in the debate while others called her out.&quot;She should have kept quiet or thought before she spoke!&quot; one fan commented.&quot;tbh it’s a good mindset to have personally over things you have no control over, but I don’t think she’s right in general - she’s been sat for three months bc of injury, intense calendar probably had sth to do with it,&quot; another fan noted.&quot;This nonsense about scheduling is ridiculous,&quot; another fan added. &quot;At most players participate in 20 tournaments a year. A top player will play 24 Weeks a year including the Grand Slams. That’s not even half the year.&quot;&quot;Maybe she needs to say that for Chinese audience? I cannot believe she really believes that s*it XD,&quot; one fan wrote.What Iga Swiatek said about &quot;overwhelming&quot; schedule?Iga Swiatek finds the 11-month tennis schedule, pointing towards just a four-week preseason and an eight-day vacation. Swiatek leads the women's players on the tour with 72 matches, in which she has gone 59-13, while accumulating three trophies, including Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Open, and the Korea Open.&quot;I think we play too much, and the schedule is crazy,&quot; Swiatek said (via Tennis Update). &quot;I try to divide the year into each part of the season and focus on what’s coming up, otherwise, it’s difficult.“After a four-week preseason and eight-day vacation, if I look at the end of December and see what awaits me over the next 11 months, it’s overwhelming. It’s best to take it step by step because the schedule is demanding and difficult.&quot;The WTA mandates that top players compete in four Grand Slams + 10 WTA 1000s + six WTA 500s. Skipping mandatory events can affect the rankings. Swiatek was particularly talking about the tough stretch in the Asian Swing when there's not much to play for.