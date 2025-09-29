"The season is too long, too intense" - Iga Swiatek blames 'impossible' tennis calendar for injuries to Carlos Alcaraz & other top players

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has expressed concern about the current structure of tournaments, further highlighting the health and performance of elite players. She was seen in action at the 2025 China Open and has reached the Round of 16.

The Polish sensation last played at the 2025 Korea Open and clinched the trophy after defeating the No. 2 seed, Ekaterina Alexandrova, in the final round with a concluding set score of 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5. She had defeated Barbora Krejcikova, Maya Joint, and Sorana Cirstea to reach the finals.

At the China Open, a WTA 1000 event, Swiatek will lock horns with former World No. 8 Emma Navarro. During her press conference in Beijing, China, the Warsaw native, who is the winner of 25 WTA Tour singles titles, reflected on her thoughts about the tight schedule of tournaments and its aftermath for players, considering their long-term health and performance.

"I think the Asian Swing is the hardest part because you feel like the season is going to finish soon, but you still need to push. I don't know yet how my career is going to look like in couple years. WTA with all these mandatory rules, they made this pretty crazy for us. I don't think any top player will actually be able to achieve this, playing six 500 tournaments. It's just impossible to squeeze it in the schedule," she said, via ASAP Sports.

Iga Swiatek continued:

"I think we have to be smart about it, not really unfortunately care about the rules and just think what's healthy for us. The only thing I can do now is to just take care of my body, take care of the recovery. There are a lot of injuries. I think it is because the season is too long and too intense."

During his first-round match at the 2025 Japan Open, ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffered an injury scare; however, he was able to win the match and has reached the finals of the Japan Open. He last competed in the US Open, winning the men's singles title, and the Laver Cup.

Iga Swiatek achieves impressive feats in 2025 season

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 China Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek reached the final of the 2025 Bad Homburg Open and won the Wimbledon Championships after defeating Amanda Anisimova in the finals. She also won the 2025 Cincinnati Masters after surpassing Italian talent, Jasmine Paolini, and reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 US Open.

At the US Open mixed doubles, Swiatek reached the final round with World No. 12 Casper Ruud, losing to eventual champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

