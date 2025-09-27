"I was shocked when I came here" - Amid Townsend & Musetti's xenophobia controversies, Iga Swiatek says what she truly feels about Asian tennis fans

Iga Swiatek praised the Chinese fans for their thoughtful gifts to players amid the xenophobia allegations against Taylor Townsend and Lorenzo Musetti in China. Swiatek received a 'comic book' from a fan, and she called it "beautiful."

After her win over Yue Yuan in the second round of the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, Swiatek sat for a press conference. A reporter mentioned that they found out about the Pole receiving a 'fan book' and further asked about her reaction to the 'general fan vibe' in China.

"I don't know if we're talking about the same thing. Yeah, I got like a book with drawings. It was like a comic book. It was beautiful. People are really talented," Iga Swiatek said.

She expressed deep appreciation for the effort Asian fans put into creating meaningful gifts for players. She reflected on how touched she was when she first received such presents two years ago.

"I was shocked two years ago when I came here and I got gifts like that because I never experienced that before. Now it's even more, I would say. People are really thankful and grateful for us coming and playing, sometimes inspiring them. Yeah, it's something for sure that will motivate us, as well. It's great," Swiatek added.

Swiatek's comments come amid two tennis stars facing xenophobia controversies. American tennis star Taylor Townsend sparked backlash after posting videos in Shenzhen during the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup, where she mocked Chinese cuisine. She was accused of cultural insensitivity and xenophobia.

Townsend later issued a heartfelt apology, saying she understood her comments were hurtful. Italian player Lorenzo Musetti was heard muttering during a match in Beijing:

"Those damn Chinese are always coughing," referring to crowd disruptions.

His remark was condemned as xenophobic. Musetti apologised publicly, clarifying that the comment was made in frustration about individuals, not all Chinese people.

Iga Swiatek to take on Camila Osorio in the China Open 3R

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is playing a season marked by remarkable consistency and resilience. From the very start of the year, she remained a mainstay in the later rounds of tournaments.

However, it wasn't until the grass season that her breakthrough came. She first reached the final in Bad Homburg and then captured the most coveted title of all, Wimbledon.

Swiatek carried that form into the hard-court swing, with a dominant run to the title in Cincinnati. After another deep performance at the US Open, she recently clinched the Korea Open.

At the China Open, the World No. 2 received a bye in the first round and defeated Yue Yuan in the second to hold a win-loss record of 58-13. She is now set to take on Colombia's Camila Osorio in the third round. This will be the second encounter between the pair on tour, with Swiatek leading their head-to-head 1-0.

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More