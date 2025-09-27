"I deeply regret it" - Lorenzo Musetti sends emotional apology after controversial remarks about Chinese people at China Open

Lorenzo Musetti has issued an apology to the Chinese people after he was caught by the microphones badmouthing a few fans in attendance during his second-round win at the 2025 China Open on Saturday (September 26). The Italian noted that his comments were &quot;wrong and inappropriate,&quot; while also reasoning that they didn't represent his true feelings towards the country.Musetti has endured a hard time on the ATP Tour over the last few weeks, especially during this year's Asian tennis swing thus far. The 23-year-old was leading by a set and 4-3 in the second-set tiebreaker against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard when he lost his composure after a few fans coughed midway through.Lorenzo Musetti ended up sending a shot long, following which he was visibly incensed and told his box, &quot;Those damn Chinese... they're always coughing!&quot; Although he subsequently dropped the tiebreaker, the fourth seed stayed strong to eventually register a 7-6(3), 6-7(4), 6-4 win. While the hard-fought victory would normally mark a good day for him, it wasn't to be as social media became ablaze with criticism of his choice of words for the local fans in Beijing soon after.Against that background, the two-time ATP singles titlist took to his Instagram handle later on Saturday to apologize for his above remarks. He claimed that although it was the &quot;stress&quot; of his close second-round outing that had prompted him to target a few fans, he &quot;deeply regretted&quot; the whole situation.&quot;I would like to sincerely apologize for what I said in frustration yesterday during my match,&quot; Lorenzo Musetti wrote on his Instagram handle. &quot;They were never, in any way, meant for the Chinese people. It happened in a moment of stress and tension in the second tiebreak, but still, this is no excuse at all.&quot;&quot;I realize that the way I expressed myself was wrong and inappropriate, and it hurt many Chinese fans’ feelings. I deeply regret it and feel very remorseful.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMusetti further added that he has always felt a connection with the Chinese tennis fans before reiterating how sorry he was.&quot;I have always admired the Chinese people and I truly appreciate playing in your country. I have been coming back to China since 2018 and I always feel very welcome here,&quot; he wrote. &quot;I am grateful for the incredible support I constantly receive and for the many fans I have in China.&quot;The Italian will next face another Frenchman, Adrian Mannarino, for a place in the quarterfinals of this year's China Open.Lorenzo Musetti has won 34 of his 48 matches on the ATP Tour this yearLorenzo Musetti hits a forehand | Image Source: GettyLorenzo Musetti can take pride in how consistent he has been this year; with a 34-14 win/loss record, a semifinal appearance at the French Open, and two runner-up finishes to boot, he managed to rise to a career-high ATP ranking of 6 earlier in June. Apart from his run in Paris, the 23-year-old also reached the quarterfinals at the US Open, where he lost in straight sets to then-World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.For what it's worth, though, Musetti missed out on an excellent chance to win his third career ATP singles title at the Chengdu Open last week. After a comprehensive campaign at the 250-level event, he wasted two match points in the final to lose 3-6, 6-2, 6-7(5) to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.