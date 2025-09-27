"Is it that hard to not be racist?";"This is disgusting" - Fans slam Lorenzo Musetti over 'ignorant' remarks during China Open clash

Lorenzo Musetti is the latest tennis star to come under fire for racist behaviour during the Asian swing of the ATP and WTA tours. The Italian lashed out at the crowd for coughing too much during his opening round encounter against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the China Open and fans were quick to criticize his behaviour.

Ad

Earlier this month, American tennis star Taylor Townsend was under scrutiny after she made certain demeaning comments about Chinese cuisine. The US Open doubles champion subsequently issued an apology for her statements.

Most recently, during the China Open, Lorenzo Musetti made unseemly comments about the crowd at the Masters 1000 event. The Italian seemingly lashed out at ‘these damn Chinese’ for coughing too much while he played against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Reacting to his comments, one fan on Reddit wrote,

Ad

Trending

“Another day, another offensive thing about Chinese people. Is it that hard to not be racist?”

Another X user expressed their disappointment at Musetti’s comments, writing,

“This is disgusting, the Chinese fans have been wavy more nice than the European crowds and this is what they get.”

Mora @leclercent This is disgusting, the Chinese fans have been wavy more nice than the European crowds and this is what they get.”

Ad

Here is how other fans reacted to Musetti’s behaviour at the China Open,

“The entitlement from these players is so crazy when the Chinese fans and organisers have been nothing but extremely passionate and welcoming towards them always,” one fan wrote.

“The amount of blatant racism in the last week and a half... Ignorant privileged bunch,” another added.

Ad

“Wow moosetti, you are officially shitlisted forever,” one X user commented.

“Can we have an Asian swing without a player being racist?? Gosh I'm so tired,” a third fan chimed in.

Lorenzo Musetti sets up second round clash against Adrian Mannarino at the China Open

Musetti at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

On the tennis end of things, Lorenzo Musetti has gotten his campaign at the China Open off to a promising start. The Italian took on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard for his opening round match and defeated the Frenchman 7-6(3), 6(4)-7, 6-4 after a grueling three-set battle.

Ad

Up next, Musetti will now take on Perricard’s compatriot and former World No.17 Adrian Mannarino. The two tennis stars have faced each other twice before and they both have won one of these encounters.

The first time Musetti and Mannarino battled was at the Indian Wells in 2023, where the later claimed a straight sets victory. Lorenzo Musetti avenged his loss a year later at the Chengdu Open in 2024 and it remains to be seen if the Italian can repeat the feat this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More