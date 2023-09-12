Rennae Stubbs, a former American tennis player and Serena Williams' ex-coach, expressed her support for Simona Halep following a lengthy doping case that led to the Romanian's four-year suspension. She stated that it was her team's responsibility to lead from the front.

Former World No. 1 Halep, who had been under provisional suspension since October 2022, has been handed a four-year ban from playing professional tennis due to violations of two anti-doping rules.

Halep, 31, tested positive for the banned substance roxadustat at the 2022 US Open and 51 of her blood samples revealed irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.

The two-time Grand Slam champion vehemently denied any knowing ingestion of the banned substance. She asserted that she possessed evidence demonstrating that small amounts of the anemia medication had entered her system through a contaminated, licensed supplement.

Following this, Rennae Stubbs turned to X (formerly Twitter) to convey her support for Simona Halep while also calling out her team.

"This is hard to read. I honestly in my heart believe her & hear it in her words. I think her team has a lot to answer for in this scenario. As an athlete YOU are responsible but u rely HEAVILY on your teams to get it right too & on this occasion it seems some blame has to be made," Stubbs wrote.

Simona Halep will continue to fight the verdict

Simona Halep pictured at a tennis tournament

After receiving a four-year suspension from ITIA, Simona Halep has decided to continue to fight by appealing the decision. To defend her innocence, the Romanian released a statement on social media in which she clarified what transpired.

"I believe in a clean sport and in almost two decades as a professional tennis player, through hundreds of tournaments and two Grand Slam titles, I have taken 200 blood and urine tests to check for prohibited substances - all of which have been clean, until August 29, 2022," Simona Halep wrote on X.

"Ahead of the hard court season in 2022, upon recommendation from my trusted team and physiotherapist, I adjusted my nutritional supplements. None of the listed ingredients included any prohibited substances however we now know - and the tribunal agreed - one of them was contaminated with roxadustat. I was tested almost weekly after my initial positive test through early 2023, all of which came back negative," she added.

Simona Halep has refuted all the claims and has refused to accept her ban. She intends to continue training while appealing the ruling to CAS and filing a lawsuit against the firm that supplied her with tainted supplements.

"I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance. I refused to accept their decision of a four-year ban. While I am grateful to finally have an outcome following numerous unfounded delays and a feeling of living in purgatory for over a year, I am both shocked and disappointed by their decision," Halep continued.

"I am continuing to train and do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court. I intend to appeal this decision to The Court of Arbitration for Sport and pursue all legal remedies against the supplement company in question," she added.

Simona Halep's most recent appearance at the WTA Tour came at the 2022 US Open. She faced Ukraine's Daria Snigur in the first round and lost the match in three sets, 2-6, 6-0, 4-6.