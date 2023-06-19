"Here comes the hate from my other besties" - Serena Williams adoringly calls daughter Olympia her best friend

Serena Williams shared an image of herself with her daughter Olympia, calling the latter her best friend.

It has been over nine months since the American played her last tennis match, which was at the US Open. She reached the third round of the tournament with wins over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

Since then, Williams has been quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of herself with her family. The 41-year-old most recently posted an image of herself and her daughter Olympia holding hands, while also showing her baby bump.

Serena Williams called the five-year-old her best friend, while jokingly saying that she would receive hate from her other best friends.

"Hand in hand with my best friend @olympiaohanian and my belly (…..and here comes the hate from my other besties lol)," Williams' caption read.

Serena Williams gave birth to her daughter Olympia in September 2017, a couple of months before her marriage to Alexis Ohanian. The American claimed earlier this year that she was expecting her second child with Ohanian.

Serena Williams' heartwarming message to Venus Williams after the latter's Libema Open elimination

Venus Williams practicing ahead of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham

Serena Williams had a heartwarming message for her sister Venus Williams after she suffered an opening-round elimination at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. The 42-year-old received a wildcard for the WTA 250 and faced 17-year-old Celine Naef in the opening round.

Venus won the opening set 6-3 but the Swiss bounced back to win the next two sets 7-6(3), 6-2 to book her place in the second round of the tournament.

After the match, Serena Williams took to her Instagram stories and shared an image of Venus Williams with the caption reading:

"So proud of this woman."

The Williams sisters last competed together in the women's doubles event of the 2022 US Open. However, the pair suffered a straight-set defeat to the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the opening round.

Venus is still playing and is scheduled to compete at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. The American will take on Camila Giorgi in the first round in what will be the third meeting between the two. Their last meeting came in the second round of the 2018 US Open, with Venus winning 6-4, 7-5.

