Serena Williams recently shared a supportive message for her sister Venus Williams, who made her comeback after a six-month injury layoff.

Venus, who will turn 43 in a couple of days, had not played a competitive singles match since January when she suffered a hamstring injury during the 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner and five-time Wimbledon champion accepted a wildcard to play at the Libema Open, which marked her first-ever appearance at the event and her first match on grass in a year.

Serena posted the picture of Venus on her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 14. The picture showed Venus in action at the 2023 Libema Open.

“So proud of this woman”, Williams wrote on Instagram.

Serena Williams on Instagram

Venus faced Celine Naef, a 17-year-old Swiss wildcard who was making her debut at the WTA level. Venus started well and took the first set 6-3, but Naef fought back and broke Venus early in the second set.

Venus broke back and had a chance to serve for the match at 5-4, but Naef broke again and forced a tiebreak, which she won 7-6(3). In the third set, Naef broke Venus twice and sealed the win 6-2.

Serena, who announced her retirement from tennis last year, was present in the crowd to support her sister on the grass court.

"When Serena Williams retired, I retired from doubles as well" – Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams in 2022 US Open - Day 4

Venus Williams opened up about her doubles career with Serena Williams in a recent interaction with fans on social media. The American was questioned if she would continue to play doubles matches with Serena in the future.

Venus, however, said that the sister pair had achieved the pinnacle of their careers together. The 42-year-old admitted that with the 23-time Slam winner retiring, she had also quit doubles.

“I stopped playing doubles when Serena stopped. When you have Serena Williams as a partner, you have witnessed the glory at the summit, you can’t go any higher! Sorry to disappoint you,” Venus wrote on Instagram in reply to the question.

The Williams sisters dominated not just the singles category but also had remarkable success in doubles. They won an impressive 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles together. The American duo also earned three Olympic gold medals in women’s doubles — in 2000, 2008, and 2012.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes