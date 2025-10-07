"Here everyone suffers" - Daniil Medvedev explains why he is 'happy' about difficult conditions at Shanghai Masters

Daniil Medvedev is currently in action at the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The crippling heat and humidity at the event has impacted many players, but the former World No.1 recently revealed why he is happy about the difficult conditions in China.

Medvedev has had a tough 2025. The Russian has failed to make it past the second round of any Grand Slam and is currently in the middle of a two-year long title drought. However, the tennis star has seemingly turned things around for himself in the last few weeks, stringing together impressive results in the Asian leg of the calendar.

Most recently, Daniil Medvedev made it to the round of 16 at the Shanghai Masters, a ATP Masters 1000 that has garnered immense attention for its vicious humidity. Speaking during an on court interview, the 29-year-old revealed why he is happy about the conditions, saying,

“It was not easy, but actually I like this tournament, because I'm someone (who) when (humidity) is probably like 28 I suffer. Many guys don't. They suffer when it's like 33 in humidity. So I suffer in many tournaments, here everyone suffers, so it puts me a little bit in the same condition as everyone so I'm happy about it.”

The humidity at the Shanghai Masters has forced multiple players to retire, including Jannik Sinner and Terence Atmane.

Daniil Medvedev weighs in on his coaching change after entering round of 16 at the Shanghai Masters

Medvedev at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters (Image Source: Getty)

After the 2025 US Open, Daniil Medvedev split ways with longtime coach Gilles Cervara and joined forces with Thomas Johansson. Since then, he has put together multiple impressive results. At the Shanghai Masters, the Russian outdid Dalibor Svrcina in his opening round match, before going on to dispose of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Speaking on his coaching change after his win over Fokina, Medvedev said,

“We haven't been together for a long time so whatever happens now we shouldn't put it only on the coach. But it's more about a general change. I love what Thomas tells me from time to time, some small details, because I know how to play tennis but I do need some small details here and there, and so far it's been working great and I'm happy about it.”

Up next, Daniil Medvedev will take on Learner Tien at the Shanghai Masters. The duo faced each other at the China Open last month, where Medvedev was forced to retire midway through their third set due to cramping.

