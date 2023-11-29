"Here we go again" - Boris Becker reacts to Holger Rune training ahead of 2024 season

Boris Becker recently reacted to Holger Rune getting back to training for the forthcoming 2024 season.

Rune had a mixed season this year. He began the year on a positive note, performing comparatively well in the Grand Slam tournaments. The Dane reached the quarterfinals in two out of the four Slams - the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

The Dane then went on to defend his title at the BMW Open in Munich and his performances this season earned him a well-deserved spot in the ATP Finals.

Holger Rune also made a significant alteration to his team by enlisting the expertise of German tennis legend Boris Becker as his coach. This decision came about after the 20-year-old decided to part ways with Patrick Mourtagolou, following his disappointing first-round exit at the 2023 US Open.

Prior to the commencement of the 2024 season, Becker took to social media to share a video of the World No. 8 training. Reacting to the same, the six-time Grand Slam champion wrote:

"Here we go again."

Boris Becker's Instagram story

A look into Holger Rune's 2023 Grand Slam campaigns

Holger Rune at the 2023 US Open

Holger Rune came into the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, following a disappointing Round of 32 defeat against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (2-6, 6-4, 6-4) at the Adelaide International 1.

It was Rune's second appearance at the Australian Slam and he performed well, reaching the fourth round. Along the way, he defeated Filip Krajinovic, Maxime Cressy, and Ugo Humbert.

The Dane did not lose a single set on his way to the fourth round. However, his winning streak came to an end when he faced fifth seed Andrey Rublev as the Russian defeated Rune, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(11-9), to reach his second Major quarter-final.

Holger Rune had a good campaign at the French Open. He defeated Christopher Eubanks, Gael Monfils, Genaro Olivieri, and Francisco Cerundolo to reach the quarterfinals. However, in the last eight, Casper Ruud defeated the former World No. 4 in four sets, 1-6, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.

At the Wimbledon Championships, Rune suffered a defeat against the eventual champion, Carlos Alcaraz (7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4) in the quarterfinals.

Before the commencement of the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, the former World No. 4 had suffered a first-round defeat against American qualifier Marcos Giron at the Canadian Open. Following this disappointing result, Rune was forced to retire from his first-round match at the Western & Southern Open, where he found himself trailing 4-6, 0-2 against Mackenzie McDonald.

With these underwhelming results, Holger Rune entered the New York Slam with hopes of a successful campaign at Flushing Meadows. However, he had to make an early exit as Roberto Carballes Baena defeated him 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.