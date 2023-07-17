"Hero" - Novak Djokovic's heartfelt speech after Wimbledon loss earns praise from Tennys Sandgren

23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was defeated by World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Alcaraz beat Djokovic by a 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 scoreline in a well-contested final that lasted more than four hours.

Following the five-set thriller, Djokovic delivered a heartfelt speech in an emotional display of sportsmanship. The Serbian thanked his family for their ever-present support and acknowledged his narrow victories in the past, including the win in the 2019 Wimbledon Championships final against Roger Federer.

"You never like to lose matches like this but I guess when all the emotions are settled I have to still be very grateful," said Novak Djokovic, who broke down in tears during his on-court speech. "I won many tough matches here. Maybe I have won a couple of finals I should have lost so maybe this is even-steven."

After Djokovic's on-court speech, two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren, was quick to take to social media in support of the Serb, hailing him a 'hero'. Sandgren has faced Novak Djokovic four times on tour across his career, losing on each occasion.

"He has basically got the best of all three worlds" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz

Djokovic and Alcaraz pose before a game in Madrid Open.

Following an intensely contested final at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships that Carlos Alcaraz won against Novak Djokovic, the Serb spoke very highly of the new champion.

On Sunday, Djokovic found himself on the losing side of a game on Centre Court for the first time in a decade. This speaks volumes to the feat achieved by the young Spanish sensation.

"I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he's got basically the best of all three worlds," exclaimed Djokovic. "I haven't played a player like him ever!"

Novak Djokovic also reflected on the prospect of igniting a new rivalry. With the win in Wimbledon, Alcaraz pulls ahead of the Serb 2-1 in their head-to-head battles. Djokovic is hopeful of playing against the young Spaniard in the US Open.

"I would hope so [this is the beginning of a big rivalry], for my sake," he said. "He's going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don't know how long I'll be around. Let's see. It's been only three matches that we played against each other. Three really close matches."

"Two already this year in later stages of Grand Slams," he added. "I hope we get to play in US Open. Why not? I think it's good for the sport, 1 and 2 in the world facing each other in almost a five-hours, five-set thriller. Couldn't be better for our sport in general, so why not?"

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis