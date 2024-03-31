Eugenie Bouchard gave an enthusiastic shout-out to Andre Agassi as they both enjoyed the Miami Heat's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 29.

The Miami Heat pulled off a remarkable 142-82 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers to record the largest winning margin in team history. Bam Abedayo led the charge with an outstanding performance, scoring 21 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. The likes of Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, and Terry Rozier also chipped in with significant contributions to ensure Miami's win.

Eugenie Bouchard caught the riveting action firsthand, watching from the courtside and offering peeks into her close-up view of the game.

"🎯 305," she captioned her Instagram post.

Andre Agassi also witnessed the captivating game from a nearby courtside seat, prompting Bouchard to share a glimpse of the former World No. 1 and send a warm greeting to him on social media.

"Hi @agassi!!!," she posted on her Instagram story.

The Canadian also posted a shot of the final scoreline and hailed the thrilling game.

"What a game," she posted on Instagram.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram stories

Andre Agassi made an appearance at Miami Open women's final after attending Miami Heat's game

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 15

A day after making an appearance at the Miami Heat's game, Andre Agassi graced the 2024 Miami Open with his presence, attending the women's final between Danielle Collins and Elena Rybakina.

Collins defeated Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 in the final to clinch her maiden WTA 1000 title and third career title overall. She also became the first American woman to triumph at the Miami Open since Sloane Stephens in 2018.

Following her win, Danielle Collins opened up about the surreal experience of having Andre Agassi watch her compete, admitting that his presence nearly brought her to tears.

"When I saw Andre was watching the match, I almost teared up, I'm like, 'This is surreal, I used to watch this guy on TV as a kid and now I’m here and he’s in the stands.' It's just been a crazy ride so I'm just so grateful," she told the Tennis Channel.

Agassi is no stranger to achieving success at the Miami Open himself, having won the Masters 1000 event six times and sharing the men's singles record for most titles with Novak Djokovic. The Serb opted to forgo his chance to break their tie at this year's event as he withdrew from the tournament.

In Djokovic's absence, Grigor Dimitrov and Jannik Sinner will face each other in a highly anticipated title clash at the event. It remains to be seen whether Andre Agassi will attend the men's final as well.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : Will Novak Djokovic break his tie with Andre Agassi by winning another Miami Open title? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion