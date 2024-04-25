"Highlight of our night" - Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova get over Madrid Open 1R losses with dog-petting session

Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova recently spent time playing with a dog after early exits at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Raducanu got outplayed by qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle 6-2, 6-2 in the first round, losing against the World No. 82 in one hour and 26 minutes.

This result was in contrast to a rather good start to the clay season by the Briton. She helped Great Britain qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup final against France, defeating Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and Diane Parry 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(1).

Raducanu also had a good showing at the 2024 Stuttgart Open, defeating Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova before going down against two-time winner Iga Swiatek.

Anisimova on the other hand went down fighting against Emiliana Arango 6-1, 4-6, 6-7(2) in Madrid Open. At the 2024 Charleston Open, the American defeated Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-0 but then lost to Jessica Pegula in the second round 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(3).

Raducanu and Anisimova have seemingly moved past their losses at the Madrid Open courtesy of a dog-petting session. The American uploaded a video of the duo playing with a dog on her Instagram story.

"The highlight of our night @emmaraducanu," Anisimova wrote.

Emma Raducanu chalks up early exit at Madrid Open 2024 to fatigue

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Stuttgart Open

Emma Raducanu suffered an early exit at the 2024 Madrid Open. The Briton said that playing back-to-back matches has taken a toll on her performance.

"The last few weeks have been a lot. Starting from the Billie Jean King Cup, I haven’t stopped. It’s just been back-to-back," Emma Raducanu said in her press conference, as per The Guardian.

The 2021 US Open champion said that adapting to playing outdoors after playing indoors for the past month was difficult.

"I was very happy being able to help carry the team in the BJK Cup, then straight to Stuttgart with no rest, then straight here and trying to adapt to the conditions which are very different because it’s outdoors and I was playing indoors for the last month," she said.

Raducanu added that she pushed hard at the 2024 Stuttgart Open but could not push through in Madrid. The Briton said that it was a shame that she lost because she was feeling very good on the court.

"I think from the performance today it was very clear that mentally and emotionally I was exhausted. I was trying to push through. I was pushing through Stuttgart and was just unable to push through today. So yeah, it’s a shame that I was feeling so good on the court and today happened, but I guess this sport is just pretty brutal," Emma Raducanu said.