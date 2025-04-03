"Highlights between Chris Evert and Billie Jean King are clearer than this" - Fans upset at WTA's low-quality coverage of Charleston Open

Several fans slammed the WTA on the quality of their videos while covering the ongoing Charleston Open. Fans criticized that the video quality seemed outdated.

Ad

The WTA shared a clip of Daria Kasatkina's match against Lauren Davis at the WTA 500 event. The Russian made easy work of the American and won 6-1, 6-1 to book her place in the third round of the tournament.

One thing several fans noticed was the quality of the video and criticized the WTA for it. A fan stated that highlights from the 1971 US Open semifinal between Chris Evert and Billie Jean King had more clarity.

Ad

Trending

"Girl the 1971 USO SF highlights between Chris Evert and BJK are clearer than this," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said that the video quality was similar to that of an illegal stream.

"Can the WTA not even afford to pay for their own streaming service? This picture quality looks straight from an illegal stream. Why are they so embarrassing?" the fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan stated that one would believe that the video was from the 1980s if they were not aware of the scoreline.

"If you're not looking at the scoreline you could easily believe this footage was recovered from some match in the 80's," the fan's comment read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"What the... VHS is this video?" one fan said.

"Girl wtf is this," another fan stated.

"Daria switched to Aus and the WTA immediately started posting clip quality from the Outback bush in solidarity," one fan commented.

The third-round fixtures for the Charleston Open have been decided

Jessica Pegula in action at the Charleston Open (Image Source: Getty)

All second-round fixtures at the Charleston Open have ended and the third-round fixtures have been decided. Top seed Jessica Pegula is a heavy favorite to win the tournament and she will face Ajla Tomljanovic. Whoever out of the two wins this fixture, they will face either defending champion and seventh seed Danielle Collins or 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko, which will be a highly-anticipated matchup in the third round of the WTA 500 event.

Ad

Third seed Zheng Qinwen will look to book her place in the last eight in Charleston as she locks horns with 13th seed Elise Mertens. The winner of this match will take on either sixth seed Diana Shnaider or ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals.

The other round of 16 clash involving two top-10 seeds features eighth seed Amanda Anisimova and tenth seed Yulia Putintseva. Whoever out of them comes out on top, will face either fourth seed Emma Navarro or 15th seed Ashlyn Krueger.

Fourth seed Daria Kasatkina will take on Sofia Kenin in her first tournament while representing Australia, and the winner of this fixture will be up against either second seed Madison Keys or 14th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback