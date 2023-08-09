Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula's doubles match at the 2023 Canadian Open took a hilarious turn when Gauff's serve inadvertently veered off course.

Defending champions and top seeds Gauff and Pegula took on Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi to commence their doubles campaign in Montreal. Despite losing the first set in a closely contested tiebreak, the American pair bounced back strongly to claim a 6-7(3), 6-1, [10-3] victory and advance to the quarterfinals.

During the gripping first set tiebreak, Gauff alleviated the tension with a touch of humor when she accidentally hit Pegula with a wayward serve.

Gauff later apologized to Pegula on social media.

"Oops sorry @JPegula," Coco Gauff tweeted.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have established a formidable doubles partnership this season. They started the year off with a bang, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. Subsequently, the pair secured victories at the Qatar Open and Miami Open.

Gauff and Pegula excelled during the clay season as well, reaching the finals in Madrid and Rome. Their success continued at the French Open as the duo made a run to the semifinals in Paris before falling to Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend.

After reaching the semifinals of the Eastbourne International in the lead-up to the Wimbledon Championships, Gauff and Pegula were ousted from the grasscourt Major in the Round of 16. The duo will be aiming for a successful title defense in Montreal to kickstart their US Open series with a win.

Canadian Open 2023: Coco Gauff to take on Katie Boulter; Jessica Pegula faces Yulia Putintseva

Coco Gauff

After winning her maiden WTA 500 title at the Citi Open in Washington last week, Coco Gauff will be brimming with confidence heading into her opening singles match at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Following her successful partnership with Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert in Washington, the American has extended her partnership with the celebrated coach.

During her pre-tournament press conference, the 19-year-old shared that she feels more settled and focused since bringing Gilbert on board as a consultant to work alongside her coach Pere Riba. She also expressed her admiration for Gilbert's exceptional analytical skills.

"You bring up any player, [Brad] can tell you a lot of things about them without watching. Obviously he watched their matches, but honestly, his mind is like that. I don't think he needs to," she said.

Following a bye in the first round, Gauff will be up against Katie Boulter in the WTA 1000 event in Montreal. After making her way through the qualifiers, Boutler defeated Rebecca Marino 6-3, 6-1 to book her spot against the American.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula will commence her singles campaign against Yulia Putintseva, who came through with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bernarda Pera to advance to the second round.