"Hiring the guy that fixed Aryna Sabalenka’s serve? FINALLY" - Fans impressed by Coco Gauff's 'brave' coaching shake-up ahead of US Open

After a few back-to-back disappointing results, Coco Gauff has parted ways with coach Matt Daly. The American has instead hired Aryna Sabalenka’s former coach Gavin MacMillan, and fans were quick to share their thoughts about this decision.

Ad

MacMillan, touted as a biomechanical expert, worked with Sabalenka in 2022, when the Belarusian was severely struggling with her serve. The duo led a successful partnership and Sabalenka has been able to make her serve one of her biggest weapons since.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff has been grappling with errors in her serve in recent tournaments. In her outing at the Cincinnati Open, the American hit 16 double faults in her quarterfinals exit. In light of this, the former US Open champion has split with Matt Daly, and will now be joining forces with Gavin Macmillan. Reacting to this decision, one fan on Reddit wrote,

Ad

Trending

“Hiring the guy that fixed Aryna’s serve. FINALLY. Oh it's over for y'all.”

Another tennis enthusiast on X hailed it as a brave choice, writing,

“Brave choice to be made just before the US Open.”

Gabrytennis @gabrytennis “Brave choice to be made just before the US Open.”

Ad

Here is how other fans reacted to Coco Gauff's decision to work with Aryna Sabalenka's former coach:

“Good!! Something had to be done!! I remember Sabalenka having trouble with her serve. It took her a bit though, hopefully it helps Coco get back on track!!” one fan wrote.

“Yea I told ppl that Sabs had the yips wit her serve worse than Coco. But ppl don't really watch tennis. They just hate on certain players and pray for their downfall,” another added.

Ad

“It's just too bad this is happening now and not a few years ago. Coco Gauff has developed a certain style of play, one that relies on making too many high risk shots, so it's going to be hard for her to change. Hopefully this works out, but it should've been done years ago,” one X user commented.

Ad

“Guys, if Coco fixes her serve problem, it’s over for the other players lol,” yet another fan chimed in.

Coco Gauff registers disappointing campaign at Cincinnati Open ahead of US Open

Gauff in action during a practice session at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff has had a disappointing run in her hard court season so far. The American kicked things off on the surface with an appearance at the Canadian Open, where she was knocked out in her round of 16 match by eventual champion Victoria Mboko.

Ad

Gauff then returned to action on home ground at the Cincinnati Open. At the Masters 1000 event, she got her campaign off to a promising start as she sailed through her opening rounds with ease. However, in her quarterfinals encounter, she went down against Jasmine Paolini after a gruelling three-set match where she registered 16 doubles faults.

Up next, Coco Gauff is scheduled to compete at the US Open, where she will be in the hunt for her third career Grand Slam title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More