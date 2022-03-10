"His start to the season reminds me a little bit of when Roger Federer came back in 2017" - Tommy Haas on Rafael Nadal

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas recently compared Rafael Nadal's comeback in 2022 to Roger Federer's return to action in 2017.

Nadal started his 2022 campaign in spectacular fashion, scripting 15 wins on the trot. This, in turn, has seen the Spaniard lift the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open, and the Mexican Open titles back-to-back.

The 21-time Major champion's comeback from a serious foot injury in 2021 has made his feat all the sweeter. Interestingly, his comeback is eerily reminiscent of his good friend Roger Federer's return from a knee injury in 2017.

A 35-year-old Federer stunned the world by winning the Australian Open seeded 17th when very few gave him a chance. He followed it up with title victories in Indian Wells, Miami, Halle, Wimbledon, Shanghai, and Basel to cap off a phenomenal year.

Tommy Haas drew parallels between the Spaniard and the Swiss in a recent interview with Tennis Channel. He said that he received "insights" about Nadal's season from the great Mallorcan himself over dinner.

"Yeah, it's truly, truly incredible. I had the chance to actually have dinner with him the other night so I got a little bit more of the insights about his start to the season kind of reminds me a little bit of you know, when Roger was injured for about six, seven months and he came back in 2017 and sort of you know, had a phenomenal start to the season when he won Australia came here and to Miami to win that and then and on to win Wimbledon," Tommy Haas said.

"To win it there again, I think was one of his greatest achievements" - Tommy Haas on Rafael Nadal's 2022 Australian Open triumph

Rafael Nadal poses with his 2022 Australian Open title

During the conversation, Haas highlighted the uncertainty associated with Nadal ahead of this season. Not only was the southpaw suffering from a potentially career-ending injury, but he also contracted COVID last December.

The former World No. 2 believes Nadal winning the 2022 Australian Open is one of the Spaniard's greatest achievements, especially since he lost numerous finals over the years.

"I kind of have the same sense that you know, when you are this stage in your career coming after injury, not really knowing what it's going to be like you're so happy, so excited to be back and then actually you know, winning the Australian Open again, getting to 21 after having so many you know, finals there as well that sort of didn't go his way right - against Djoker, which at one time he was up 4-2 in the fifth set against Roger 3-1 up in the fifth set against Stan Wawrinka who's never lost and he was injured in that final so I feel like he had so many setbacks there," Haas said.

"To then win it there again, I think was one of his, you know, greatest achievements," he continued. "And now he's leading. So we'll see how it goes. And in for many reasons, I think he's also going to be the man to beat here. So we'll see what what's going to happen."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee