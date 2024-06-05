History-maker Portia Archer jumps ship from NBA to WTA with appointment as new CEO of women's tennis

WTA (Women's Tennis Association) has announced the appointment of Portia Archer as its CEO (Chief Executive Officer). She has previously worked as the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of the NBA G League, the official minor league of the NBA.

Archer made history when she became the first COO of the G League as the position was newly created when she took over.

“The G League has never had a chief operating officer. This role is new. So, I am the first COO, the first woman and the first Black woman,” Archer told Sports Illustrated.

According to the WTA press release, Archer has extensive experience in sports and media industries, including working with NBC Sports Group, television network HBO, and the BBC (British Broadcasting Company).

This appointment will help WTA's current Chairman and CEO Steve Simon to focus on governance and strategic development while Archer will oversee the day-to-day operation and functioning of the women's tennis tour. Her job description also includes improving relationships with players and tournaments.

Archer told WTA that she has always admired the organization and was excited to join the team to write the next chapter together.

"The WTA is an organization I have long admired. It has pioneered the growth and development of women’s professional sport around the world, and I am excited to have the opportunity to join the team as we deliver our ambitions for the Tour and write the next chapter of the WTA story,” Archer said to WTA.

Portia Archer will take charge as the WTA CEO on July 29.

Portia Archer joins as CEO of women's tennis amid the controversy of hosting WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals

The crown jewel event of the WTA, which sees the top 8 players of the year battle it out for the final title of the year, has been embroiled in controversy since last year.

In 2023, the WTA Finals was hosted by Cancun, Mexico but the conditions were less than ideal. The tennis courts were not up to the mark as a temporary tennis court was constructed on a golf course. The weather conditions were not taken into consideration before awarding the hosting rights.

This year, the WTA announced that the year-end championship would be organized in Saudi Arabia from 2024 to 2026. Some legends of the game like Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have expressed their opposition to hosting the event in the Kingdom, owing to their human rights records and patriarchal laws.