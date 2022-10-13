"History shows you just can't count out the experienced champions, Federer and Serena have shown that in the past and Nadal showed it this year" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic managed to win three out of four Majors this year while Ashleigh Barty, who is now retired, took the women's title at the Australian Open.

The rise of the next generation of players finally capturing the spotlight and replacing the already-established legends at the top of the sport was heavily expected in 2022. The two new World No. 1's, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, certainly played their part and gave us a glimpse into the future, but the so-called old guard has also had its say and doesn't look likely to back off without a fight.

Experience always matters, according to Australian Open director Craig Tiley, which is why he doesn't want to discount them when discussing the favorites for the 2023 Australian Open titles.

"History shows you just can't count out the experienced champions too quickly. Roger Federer and Serena Williams have shown that in the past and Nadal showed it this year. Medvedev, Djokovic, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Murray, and Thiem have all shown they love to perform at Melbourne Park," Craig Tiley said.

The Australian Open has always been a happy hunting ground for the likes of Djokovic, Nadal, and even the recently retired Federer. The Swiss maestro broke his four-and-a-half-year Grand Slam drought with a five-set win over his arch-rival and good friend Nadal in 2017.

He also produced a title-winning run the following year in 2018, this time defeating Croatian Marin Cilic to become the then-oldest player in the Open Era to successfully defend a men's singles title. He had also become the second oldest to win a Grand Slam singles title after Ken Rosewall, who won the title Down Under aged 37 years and 62 days.

Nadal broke the record this year in Paris when the 36-year-old won his 14th French Open title to take on the record of the oldest men's singles champion in Paris. He was unbeaten in Grand Slams until Frances Tiafoe broke his streak in the fourth round of the US Open.

Nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic is the most successful man at the hardcourt Major. The Serb has won four ATP titles this year and looks to be in exquisite form at the moment.

Rafael Nadal features on Rolex Paris Masters entry list

Rafael Nadal was last in action at the Laver Cup, where he competed in the doubles partnering with his long-time rival and friend Roger Federer. It was also the latter's farewell match before stepping into retirement.

The duo came out all guns blazing and managed to win the first set against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe but couldn't get over the line against the Americans. The Spaniard did not feature in any other match in London and returned home immediately after.

He has been training recently at his academy in Mallorca, which hints at his participation in upcoming events - notably the Paris Masters. He has been provisionally included on the entry list for the event.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and defending champion Novak Djokovic are also on the list, with the hardcourt event scheduled to kick off on October 30.

