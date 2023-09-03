"Hit Ben Shelton with a couple today but he had no reaction to it" - Tommy Paul jokes about how he throws opponents off rhythm by complimenting them

Tommy Paul's novel strategy to throw opponents off their rhythm might not have worked against Ben Shelton on Sunday, but it is still one of the strangest on tour -- instead of being antagonistic, the American tries to be "overly respectful."

Shelton and Paul faced off in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open, with the former prevailing 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Despite moments of brilliance early on and an inspired comeback in the third set, it was mostly a disappointing afternoon for the World No. 14.

Speaking at his press conference afterwards, Tommy Paul discussed how he plays mind games with opponents when they are serving very well, much like the way Shelton did earlier. The American broke his own record for the fastest serve at the tournament so far and rained down 16 aces, winning 75% of his first serve points.

Paul revealed that he was not one to be disrespectful to his opponents; instead, he went the opposite route and tried complimenting them during changeovers. The 26-year-old jokingly conceded, however, that Ben Shelton did not have any reaction to it when he tried the same on him on Arthur Ashe.

"Well, you want to get them out of the rhythm but you don't want to be, like, disrespectful in any way. I try and be like overly respectful. Maybe it will get him out of his rhythm. Like on changeovers, like, Dude, you're serving great today, that sort of thing. Hit him with a couple of those today but he had no reaction to it. It wasn't really working," Tommy Paul joked.

Paul lavished further praise on his younger opponent, stating that he played "unbelievable" at the net and that his super aggressive style of play was the main reason why he came out on top at the end of the day.

"I think he played unbelievable at the net today. I mean, a lot of massive points, a lot of breakpoints, a lot of game points. He came to the net and, I mean, he volleyed really well. I thought that was one of the main differences in the match that changed stuff his way," Tommy Paul said.

"I think he's improved a ton there. I mean, he's obviously been playing pretty aggressive this week. I don't know, I haven't really watched a ton of his matches throughout the whole year, so I don't know if that's, like, something he's been doing. I would imagine that that would probably be his goal is to play super-aggressive," he added.

"Hopefully I can learn from today's loss and be in the same position next year and win that match" - Tommy Paul

US Open Tennis

Despite the exit, Tommy Paul was not too down on himself, remarking that he hopes to learn from the loss and do better at the tournament next year in front of his home fans.

"I would say I could have been out in the second round, for sure. Overall, it's a good thing that I'm here right now. Hopefully I can learn from today's loss and be in the same position next year and win that match," Tommy Paul said.

The 26-year-old also added:

"I think, like you said, it was overall a good showing here, but I want to do better next year and better in Australia, better in French. Like, I always want to try and be better. That's the goal."