Holger Rune is "a potential No. 1 and a Grand Slam winner" - Serena Williams' former coach

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou has commented on Holger Rune and his future goals. His remarks came after the Norwegian was knocked out of the 2023 French Open.

Rune had an impressive beginning at Roland Garros, showcasing his skill and determination. He overcame opponents such as Christopher Eubanks, Gael Monfils, Genaro Alberto Olivieri, and Francisco Cerundolo, and advanced to the quarterfinals.

His run, however, was cut short in the last eight by the fourth seed, Casper Ruud. Ruud, who was the runner-up last year, defeated the 20-year-old with a score of 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Following this, Mouratoglou stated in an Instagram reel that when Rune plays a Grand Slam tournament, it is always with the goal of winning. He added that the Dane has made a significant transition from being World No. 30 to being a top 10 player.

"Now when Holger plays a Grand Slam, it's to win it. If you think you wake up tomorrow and you're No. 1, that's not the right way to think. Everything is a journey to success with development and wins," Mouratoglou said.

"Now if I look back at a Holger in October and him now, I think he is a different player. He grew a lot. He developed a lot. He won a lot. He was World No. 30 in October. He's now 5 or 6, which is not the final destination, but he made a big step," he added.

The veteran coach then stated that it is about time that Holger Rune sits down and considers what he needs to do in the future. He also noted that the Dane is a potential World No. 1 and Grand Slam winner.

"He is also tired, physically, mentally. It's not an excuse, but it's a fact and I think it's time to sit down and think what the good things that have been done but also what needs to be done in the future to the next evolution from a top 10 player, a solid top 10, because now, what we can say, he's a solid top 10 to a potential No. 1 and a Grand Slam winner," Mouratoglou said.

Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou part ways after six months of journey together

Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou pictured at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters.

Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou have parted ways after six months of excellent collaboration. During their time together, the Dane achieved some of the most significant successes of his young career. He won his first ATP 1000 title at the 2022 Paris Masters and broke into the Top 10 for the first time.

Mouratoglou shared the news on Instagram and praised the youngster, saying that his enthusiasm and energy helped to make their journey even more special. He also stated that he is a big fan of the Dane and will keep an eye on him.

"Holger! We've successfully completed our mission and ended up having an incredible 6-month adventure, exceeding our original plan of 3 months. It was a pleasure to share this journey with you," Mouratoglou wrote.

"Your energy and enthusiasm made it even more special. I have no doubt that your bright future holds amazing things. I remain your biggest fan and I keep an eye on you with the @mouratoglou_tennis_academy team, @holgerrune," he added.

