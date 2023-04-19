Holger Rune and Casper Ruud's recent tennis success alongside other tennis players from their region has prompted the idea of an ATP 500 event to be held in either of the two tennis players' countries.

Rune and Ruud are currently in the top 10 of the ATP rankings. Apart from the World No. 7 and the World No. 3, Emil Ruusuvuori from Finland and Mikael Ymer from Sweden currently sit inside the Top 50 in the rankings, claiming the 40th and 50th spot, respectively.

Noticing the success of the Scandinavian and Finnish tennis players in recent months, Danish journalist Emilie put forth the idea of an ATP 500 event to be organized in the region, celebrating the success of the youngsters.

“4 players from the region (Scandinavia and Finland) are sitting in Top 50 on ATP World ranking,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I think it’s so cool and we really should have at least one 500 event in Denmark or in Norway.”

Paris Masters champion Holger Rune backed the journalist’s idea by reposting her views on his Instagram story.

Currently, the ATP Tour hosts two 250 level events in Sweden – a clay court tournament in Bastad, where Casper Ruud was the champion in 2021, and an indoor hard court event in Stockholm, where Holger Rune is the reigning champion.

A brief look into Holger Rune and Casper Ruud's rise in the past year

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters

Holger Rune and Casper Ruud have created history for their respective countries in the past year by becoming the highest ranked men’s tennis players from Denmark and Norway, respectively.

Casper Ruud made two Grand Slam finals in 2022, at the French Open as well as the US Open, making him the only Norwegian man to do so. Apart from that, Ruud also finished as the runner-up at the 2022 Miami Open and the year-end ATP Finals. He additionally clinched three titles in Buenos Aires, Geneva and Gstaad. The 24-year-old's success last year propelled him to a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

Ruud, the only man from his country to lift an ATP title, recently added a 10th winner’s trophy to his collection at the 2023 Estoril Open. He is currently contesting the Barcelona Open in pursuit of his 11th title.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune’s rise has been even steeper than his Norwegian counterpart. Aged just 19, the Danish tennis player has made the Grand Slam quarterfinals at the 2022 French Open. He has featured in six ATP finals, with the most recent being the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Rune has also clinched the winner’s trophies in three of the six finals – at the 2022 Bavarian International Tennis Championships, the Stockholm Open and the Paris Masters, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final. Owing to his success in the past year, Rune is currently placed at a career-high of World No. 7.

The teenager is currently defending his first ATP title earned in Munich last year.

