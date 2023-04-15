In a rain-disrupted match, Holger Rune toppled Jannik Sinner to become the first teenager since his idol Rafael Nadal to reach the Monte-Carlo Masters final.

Up against the Italian, Rune rallied back to win a thrilling three-setter to continue his impressive run in Monaco. In a match that lasted almost three hours, Holger Rune hit four aces as he staged a comeback to win the semifinal match 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 against the Italian.

Rune is currently ranked at No. 9 and will fancy his chances of reaching a career-high ranking of No. 6, if he lifts the crown on Sunday, April 16. In the summit clash, Rune will take on Andrey Rublev, who defeated Taylor Fritz, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, to book a spot in the finals.

In great company 🙌19 year old @holgerrune2003 is the first teenager to reach the Monte Carlo final since Nadal in 2006!

Besides equaling Nadal's record, the Dane has also become the third teenager after the Spanish duo of Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to reach the finals of multiple ATP Masters 1000 finals on multiple surfaces. In 2022, the former World No. 8 beat Djokovic to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 event, the Paris Masters.

3 - Holger Rune is the third teenager to make multiple ATP Masters 1000 finals on multiple surfaces, after Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Mark.

How did Rafael Nadal fare in 2006 Monte-Carlo?

ATP Masters Series - Monte Carlo

A 19-year-old Rafael Nadal won five titles in 2006, including the Roland Garros singles title. In Monte-Carlo, the Spaniard who was ranked World No. 2 in the world at the time, won his second title of the season.

Seeded second in the tournament, the "King of Clay" didn't drop a single set until the semifinals of the Masters 1000 event. The then World No. 2 faced Arnaud Clement in the first round with the former coming out victorious with a convincing score of 6-4, 6-4, favoring the southpaw.

In the second round, the 22-time Grand Slam winner locked horns with Jean-Rene Lisnard and beat him 6-4, 6-1, to qualify for the third round. Up against Belgium's Kristof Vliegen, the then teenager beat him, 6-3, 6-3, to book his spot in the quarterfinals. Playing against the sixth seed in the last eight of the tournament, the Mallorcan won the match in straight sets, his fourth in the tournament.

Taking on the then World No. 8, Argentine Gaston Gaudio, Nadal shrugged off an early scare as he absolutely decimated the Argentine to win the match, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

In the summit clash, the Spaniard faced his toughest opponent, the then World No. 1 and top seed, Roger Federer. Up against the Swiss great, the World No. 15 held onto his nerves to win the match 6–2, 6–7(2), 6–3, 7–6(5), to win his second Monte-Carlo Masters singles title.

