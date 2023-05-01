Holger Rune opines that Daniil Medvedev is a like a chess player on the court. The young Dane said that the Russian makes his opponents play in very different situations. The 20-year-old admitted that one has to stay sharp to beat the World No. 3.

Holger Rune had a fantastic run at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he reached his first ATP 1000 Masters final, losing to Andrey Rublev in a tough three-set battle. The Dane secured emphatic victories over Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem in his first meetings with both players.

Rune appeared on the ATP Radio Podcast, where he was asked how he felt about securing straight-set victories over players like Thiem and Medvedev.

The World No. 7 answered, saying it was the perfect way for him to start his clay season and that he really liked playing in Monaco. He also expressed that Daniil Medvedev is a chess player on the court who makes his opponents think a lot.

“It felt very good. For me the perfect way to start the clay season (beating Thiem & Medvedev in Monte-Carlo). I really like to play in Monaco,” Holger Rune said.

“Beating Medvedev, you have to think a lot because he's a, I would say, chess player on the court,” the 20-year-old said. “He makes you play in different, you know, situations. You have to be really sharp, and luckily I was.”

Holger Rune was also happy about defeating Dominic Thiem on clay in the first round. He expressed that the Austrian is strong on clay and puts his opponents under pressure.

“To beat a guy like Dominic, he's so strong on the clay, he feels confident there. It was a great first round. It was a lot of effort,” the Dane added.

Holger Rune’s mom praises his 'fighting' spirit despite early exit from 2023 Madrid Open

Holger Rune's mother, Aneke, praised his fighting spirit after his tough loss to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2023 Madrid Open. The 20-year-old lost 7-6(1), 5-7, 7-6(5) to the home favorite after a three-hour and five-minute battle.

Aneke Rune took to Instagram to praise her son by sharing her son's post on her story, saying she was impressed that he fought till the end despite fatigue.

"I am impressed. Fatigue from 2 tournaments and 2 finals the past weeks, and still fighting till the end," she wrote.

Holger Rune has had a fantastic clay court season so far, winning 8 of his 10 matches. He lost to Andrey Rublev in the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters final and lifted his first trophy of the season in Munich by overcoming Botic van de Zandschulp in another three-set thriller.

