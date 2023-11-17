Holger Rune claims Novak Djokovic is "the favorite" to win ATP Finals 2023

World No. 8 Holger Rune has claimed that Novak Djokovic is the "favorite" to win the 2023 ATP Finals.

Despite winning his last group stage match against Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets, 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1, Djokovic's semifinal fate was to be determined by the conclusion of Rune's match with Jannik Sinner.

If Sinner, who had already advanced to the semifinals earlier, had won, the Serb would have easily advanced to the last four. Meanwhile, if Rune had won, he would have advanced to the knockout stage, eliminating the 36-year-old.

The home favorite, however, defeated his Danish opponent with a tight 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 score on November 16, clearing Djokovic's path to the semifinals. It's worth noting that Sinner is also the first Italian to reach the last four of the ATP Finals.

Holger Rune attended a press conference after his match and stated that he would try to get over his defeat "as fast as possible."

"Who knows. We'll see the next days. I'm going to try to get over it as fast as possible. Obviously there's no more matches this season. It's finished. It's done. There's no need to worry about anything," he said.

The 20-year-old then wished the tournament's remaining players "good luck," adding that he believes defending champion Novak Djokovic is the "favorite" to lift his record-extending seventh title in Turin, Italy.

"I wish the rest of the players good luck at this event. It's going to be exciting to see who is going to lift the trophy. Obviously there is Novak, is still the favorite, I would say. Jannik, Daniil, whoever qualifies as the second from the other group, is going to have a good chance," Holger Rune said.

Holger Rune: "I think that I could have done some things better this year"

Holger Rune pictured at the 2023 ATP Finals

Holger Rune also said that he is "proud" of himself for finishing inside the ATP top 8 this season, which saw him lifting the trophy at the Bavarian International back in April.

"I'm trying to do as good as I can every day. I had a good season. When you finish in the top eight, you can be proud of yourself," he said.

The Dane, who is now working with Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker, said that he could have done things "better" on the tour this year. However, he added that it was a "learning process" and he would apply what he learned in 2024.

"I think that I could have done some things better this year - actually, a lot of things. That's how it is. It's a learning process. Next year I'm going to try to learn from this year," Rune said.

