Holger Rune congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard wins the "Most Improved Player of the Year" award at the 2022 ATP Awards

Danish tennis professional Holger Rune congratulated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz after the teenager bagged the "Most Improved Player of the Year", beating him at the ongoing ATP Awards.

Voted by fellow players, the 19-year-old beat the likes of Maxime Cressy, Jack Draper, and Rune to win the award. Alcaraz won the title after being nominated for the second consecutive year.

Awarded every year since 1973, the ATP Most Improved Player of the Year is given to players who, as voted for by fellow ATP players, have displayed improved performances throughout the year and have moved up to a higher ranking during the season.

Holger Rune turned to Twitter to react to Alcaraz's win and congratulated the Spaniard.

"So deserved man. Big congrats," Rune wrote on Twitter.

The 2022 US Open champion rose to the zenith of his career in June after he secured the top spot in the ATP rankings, a feat he achieved after beating French Open finalist Casper Ruud in the final. At the age of just 19 years and 214 days, Alcaraz moved past Australia's Lleyton Hewitt (20 years and 275 days) to become the youngest ever ATP World No. 1.

Carlos Alcaraz has won five singles titles this season, including his maiden Grand Slam title. He is also the first player outside of the Big 4 — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray — since Andy Roddick in 2003 to achieve the year-end No. 1 ranking.

This is also the first time since Nadal in 2005, that an ATP player has won the "Most Improved Player of the Year" after winning a Grand Slam singles title the same season.

"A dream year for me" - Carlos Alcaraz

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Four

After receiving the honor, Carlos Alcaraz thanked all of his colleagues for rooting for him in this category. He also hoped for an improved performance in 2023.

"I’m really happy to receive this award, and I want to say thank you to all my colleagues who voted me as the Most Improved Player of the Year," said Alcaraz. "For me it’s an amazing achievement. This year has been a really good year for me, a dream year for me, and I’m looking to improve the year in 2023, so thank you very much and see you very soon."

