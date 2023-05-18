Holger Rune emulates Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with Italian Open SF run

Danish professional tennis player Holger Rune has achieved a feat that only five players have managed this century. The rising star has won six consecutive matches against top-5 opponents, joining the illustrious list of Gustavo Kuerten, Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

OptaAce @OptaAce



#IBI23 | @InteBNLdItalia @atptour @ATPMediaInfo 6 - Holger Rune is the sixth player to win 6+ consecutive matches against a top-5 opponent this Century after Gustavo Kuerten, Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Ambition. 6 - Holger Rune is the sixth player to win 6+ consecutive matches against a top-5 opponent this Century after Gustavo Kuerten, Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Ambition.#IBI23 | @InteBNLdItalia @atptour @ATPMediaInfo https://t.co/hpQc3QJkho

Rune, still in his early 20s, is proving to be a force to be reckoned with on the professional tennis circuit. His powerful groundstrokes, precise serves, and unflappable spirit are proving to be a winning combination.

It's a career-defining moment for the young Dane, who has been steadily rising through the ATP rankings.

Young tennis sensation Holger Rune revels in epic victory against tennis legend Novak Djokovic

Holger Rune celebrates monumental triumph over tennis great Novak Djokovic

In a pivotal moment of his rapidly growing career, Holger Rune secured a landmark victory over tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open 2023 on May 17.

Rune's match with Djokovic, a player renowned for his defensive brilliance and 22 Grand Slam titles, displayed the young player's unwavering determination and prowess. His solid performance against such a formidable opponent is an indicator of his readiness to compete with the best in the world.

During his on-court interview post-match, an exuberant Rune expressed his joy and pride at this significant win.

"It's a really big win for me," he stated. "Obviously, I did it in Paris last year, but every match is a huge challenge for me when I play against Novak. He's one of the greatest that ever played the game, so I know I have to be at my best. I said it yesterday and I won today, so I'm super proud of myself and, you know, I enjoyed every moment out there."

As a result of this match, Rune has now won against five top-5 ranked players. The list includes the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami, Alexander Zverev at the French Open 2022, and Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open 2023. He also defeated Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 ATP Finals and now, most recently, Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open 2023.

The consecutive wins against such renowned players are an impressive feat for the young Dane and have contributed to his steady ascent in the ATP rankings. This victory over Djokovic solidifies his position among the future stars of tennis, and it will undoubtedly act as a confidence booster as he continues his career journey.

Rune's victory marks a crucial step in his career, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level in international tennis. His performance in the Italian Open quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic is a testament to his talent and highlights his potential for continued growth in the sport.

Rune's achievement in defeating Djokovic is a significant milestone that confirms his capacity to challenge and triumph over the titans of tennis. As this promising talent continues to progress and make his mark in international tennis, the world will undoubtedly be watching his journey with keen interest.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes