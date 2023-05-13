Holger Rune is looking forward to facing a boisterous crowd when he takes on home favorite Fabio Fognini in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open on Sunday, May 14.

Rune scored a straight-sets victory over fellow next-gen player Arthur Fils 6-3, 6-3 in his opening match at the tournament. He is now through to the Round of 32, where he faces Italian veteran Fabio Fognini, who earned his spot in the round after defeating Andy Murray and Miomir Kecmanovic.

After his match win, seventh seed Rune expressed his excitement about the match against the soon-to-be 36-year-old Fognini, who is also known to be temperamental on the court.

“It’s gonna be wild, for sure. But, I mean, this is great because this is what’s tennis about. You already hear the football match now and this is great. This is fun. It brings tennis to another level. And I’m super excited for it,” he said in his on-court interview.

Speaking about the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters champion having a homecourt advantage, Rune stated that he expects nothing less and is prepared for the challenge.

“It's normal, you know -- when you play a player that’s playing at home. And Fabio, he is an experienced player. Played on the tour for so many years, so I have to be ready. He’s a great player,” the World No. 7 said.

Rune, who now has experience in handling a charged-up crowd, said that such atmospheres are what he looks forward to. He noted that he will maintain his focus and enjoy the moment.

“[I’ll] just keep my focus and enjoy the moment because it’s gonna be, I guess, a big crowd and a big atmosphere, but again, this is what I love about tennis. It’s gonna be fun,” the Paris Masters champion said.

The 2023 Italian Open will be Holger Rune and Fabio Fognini's second meeting

Holger Rune at the 2023 Italian Open

The third round of the 2023 Italian Open will mark the second tour-level meeting between Holger Rune and Fabio Fognini. The two previously faced off in the opening round of the 2022 Canadian Open, where Rune clinched the victory in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

Despite the earlier result, Rune, contesting the Italian Open main draw for the first time, stated that he will have to be physically and mentally ready to face the experienced Italian.

“I played Fabio last year in Montreal. It was a good match from my side. He played well but I’m sure I have to be ready, mentally, physically and you know, I just have to prepare as best as possible,” the 20-year-old said.

