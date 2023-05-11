Reilly Opelka has jumped to Holger Rune’s defense and called out the tennis media for showing the Dane in unfavorable light.

Holger Rune has been in the spotlight for the incredible success he has achieved in his young career. Apart from that, the World No. 7 has also acquired a reputation for his passionate on-court outbursts. The reigning Paris Masters champion’s colleagues such as Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner have also previously frowned upon his on-court behavior.

Reilly Opelka, however, isn’t happy with how Holger Rune has been portrayed by the public and the media. During his recent appearance on the Inside-In tennis podcast, the American revealed that most of the colleagues will attest to the fact that the Dane bears a friendly and welcoming personality off the court.

“People call things out that they don’t even realize. Holger Rune, for example -- It’s funny how people will rip him in media,” Reilly Opelka said. “Holger is a very nice guy off the court. Most players would agree with that. He’s super nice in the locker room – very friendly.”

The former World No. 17 also backed the recently turned 20-year-old’s on-court persona and opined that Rune is not in the wrong for being self-assertive during his tennis matches.

“He’s 19-years-old and he’s Top-8 in the world. And I am a big believer that a lot of people’s weaknesses are so closely intertwined with their strengths. On court, you kinda gotta do what you gotta do,” he noted.

The 25-year-old openly suggested that Rune ignore the media scrutiny and enjoy his young-career glory.

“If I were Holger, first thing, I wouldn’t listen to a single thing that the media says. I’m 19-years-old, I’m one of the best tennis players on the planet,” the American said.

Holger Rune gears up for 2023 Italian Open

Holger Rune recently defended his first career-title at the 2023 BMW Open in Munich

Things have taken a turn for the better for Holger Rune in the past year. The 20-year-old’s tennis results have outweighed the controversies he has found himself in.

Rune has lifted four career titles thus far, including a Masters 1000 trophy against Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Paris Masters. He also recently featured in a second Masters 1000 final at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he fell short against Andrey Rublev.

The World No. 7, who was unable to get a main draw entry into the Masters 1000 Italian Open in 2022 after suffering a defeat in the qualifiers, will now make the main-draw debut at the 2023 event as the 7th seed.

In pursuit of his second Masters 1000 title, Rune will commence his campaign in the Round of 64 against rising French star Arthur Fils on Friday, May 12.

