Holger Rune booked his place in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters by beating Jannik Sinner 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in a thrilling semi-final contest that lasted two hours and 42 minutes. The Dane produced some terrific tennis to reach his second Masters 1000 final.

Rune hasn't been much of a crowd favorite so far, and that was the case in Saturday's semi-final clash as well. Spectators were rooting for Sinner and often booed the Dane, to which he responded by shushing them.

Rune did not shy away from winding the crowd up at times as he not only silenced them but also cupped his hand behind his ear after winning a point.

Tennis fans took to Twitter to talk about Rune's run-ins with the crowd, with one claiming that the rivalry between the Dane and the spectators could become one of the best in the sport.

"Holger vs crowds might become one of the best rivalries in tennis," the fan's tweet read.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Holger vs. crowds might become one of the the best rivalries in tennis. Holger vs. crowds might become one of the the best rivalries in tennis.

One fan stated that while Rune is a great player, he is hard to like due to his behavior.

"Very good player but I find him so hard to like, acts like such a brat. Compared to Sinner he’s really unlikeable sadly, which is a shame as he is so good at tennis," the fan's tweet read.

Matthew Caple @_mapes @TennisPodcast Very good player but I find him so hard to like, acts like such a brat. Compared to Sinner he’s really unlikeable sadly, which is a shame as he is so good at tennis! @TennisPodcast Very good player but I find him so hard to like, acts like such a brat. Compared to Sinner he’s really unlikeable sadly, which is a shame as he is so good at tennis!

Another fan stated that he is running out of patience to support Rune.

"I keep trying to be in Rune' corner, but running out of patience. Pulling for Jannik here anyway cause he’s my favorite," the fan's tweet read.

Kate 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @ladykateblacket

Pulling for Jannik here anyway cause he’s my favorite @TennisPodcast I keep trying to be in Runes corner, but running out of patience.Pulling for Jannik here anyway cause he’s my favorite @TennisPodcast I keep trying to be in Runes corner, but running out of patience. Pulling for Jannik here anyway cause he’s my favorite

Here are some other fan reactions:

EC @NVEileen @TennisPodcast He’s a great player but is soooo obnoxious! @TennisPodcast He’s a great player but is soooo obnoxious!

Marty @Svitoflopina When the crowd realizes the booing only makes Rune stronger...

When the crowd realizes the booing only makes Rune stronger...https://t.co/VcqNjFDQu7

Rachel | I miss you Rafa @RAFACHARLIGA This crowd hates Rune so much This crowd hates Rune so much 😭😭

"My relationship with the crowd was awesome"- Holger Rune

Holger Rune in action during his semifinal against Holger Rune at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Holger Rune, who was asked about his run-ins with the crowd in his post-match press conference, called his relationship with the spectators awesome. The Dane stated that the exchanges brought a lot of energy to the court, which the crowd would have preferred.

"My relationship with the crowd was awesome, if you ask me. I think it was great. You had so much energy on the court, which is fun. I guess if you ask the crowd, I think they would prefer that than two guys looking down and doing nothing," Rune said.

The teenager also claimed that the semi-final clash against Jannik Sinner was one of the best matches of his career so far.

"I thought it was a great match. I would probably say not level-wise but one of the best tennis matches that I have played in my life. You know, it was very, very close. I had chances. There were some great points, great rallies. You know, every time you play Jannik, it's tough matches and you've got to play your best," Rune said.

Holger Rune will next take on Andrey Rublev in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters in what will be the third meeting between the two.

Their last encounter was a thrilling one which came in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Rublev won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7) in a match that lasted three hours and 39 minutes.

Poll : 0 votes