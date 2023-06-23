Holger Rune gets hit on the body by Lorenzo Musetti's smash in heated Queens Club clash

World No. 6 Holger Rune was hit by one of Lorenzo Musetti's shots as the Dane beat the Italian in the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships on Friday.

Rune, 20, travelled to England after losing out to eventual finalist Casper Ruud in the French Open quarterfinals. Plying his trade at his first grasscourt tournament of the season, Rune hit six aces as he beat Musetti 6-4, 7-5 in a match that lasted a little less than two hours.

Having won the first set comfortably, Rune sensed Musetti's attempt to stage a comeback. However, the Dane's resilient approach made sure that the match did not go to the deciding set.

Things turned a bit ugly in the second set when during a rally, Musetti hit a shot straight at Holger Rune. The Italian was quick to raise his hand signalling his apology, but the 20-year-old Danish professional continued to stare at the Italian for a few seconds after being hit.

Speaking to the media after his win over the Italian, Rune commented on his game on grass and remarked that he has been getting better on the surface.

"I enjoy it [on grass]. I think I'm starting to play better and better. [It's] getting more challenging in every match and I think my mindset has been incredibly good these three matches. I've been able to come from a break behind and stay in the moment."

The World No. 6 received treatment on his right wrist in the first set and later shed some light on his injury.

"I had, since I woke up this morning, some pain in the wrist. I think grass is so much faster than clay, so if you become a bit late on the ball, or on the serve [return], it's a lot of pressure on your wrist. That was the case. I took some treatment. It was painful a couple of games after, but I feel okay now."

Holger Rune will take on Alex De Minaur in the Queen's Club SF

Holger Rune will lock horns with Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships. The Dane, who will be playing in the first grasscourt semifinal of his career, will face de Minaur for the fourth time on the tour.

Alex de Minaur defeated Adrian Mannarino, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, to set up a clash with Rune in the semifinals.

The duo last met in the Acapulco Open in Mexico where the Australian de Minaur defeated Holger Rune in the semifinals of the tournament.

