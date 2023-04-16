Holger Rune was two games away from winning his second Masters 1000 title on Sunday, but eventually fell short. Taking on Andrey Rublev in the final of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, Rune was leading 7-5, 2-6, 4-1 before the Russian roared back to take the third set 7-5 and reign supreme at the clay event.

Speaking at his press conference afterwards, the Dane was asked about his special relationship with the crowd, which came under the spotlight in his semifinal on Saturday. The World No. 9 braved Jannik Sinner and a hostile crowd in Monte-Carlo to come back for a one-set deficit, prevailing over the Italian 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

When prompted by the interviewer if he planned to deal with hostile fans with the same nonchalance as former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedvev, Rune disagreed with the notion, declaring that he did not see himself behaving the same way.

Instead, the teenager remarked that all he wanted from fans was respect, meaning that he did not like them screaming when he was about to serve, for instance. As long as he received the respect he felt he deserved, Holger Rune had no problems whatsoever.

"I don't see myself as Daniil Medvedev. I just think that when somebody is screaming while you're serving, it's not normal. That's why I either tell the umpire that if she can say something to the crowd, and if she doesn't, I will do it myself," Holger Rune said. "It's just all about respect. You know, it's important to respect people. I respect people. They have to respect me. That's all."

Touching on the late finish to his semifinal against Sinner, Rune admitted that he did not have much time to recover afterwards. At the same time, he took nothing away from Andrey Rublev, remarking that he gave it his all in the final and the Russian prevailed despite all that.

"I obviously feel like it was a long match yesterday. We finished late. You know, I didn't have much time to recover. It is what it is. I gave it all. Didn't have any more in me. I did what I could, and I was very close," Rune said.

Holger Rune sets sights on French Open after Monte-Carlo run

While Holger Rune was disappointed with the final result going against him, he took it in stride, stating that it was just a part of tennis he has become used to. The Dane plans to use all this experience and now turns his attention to the French Open, declaring that he wants to prepare himself best for the upcoming Clay Slam -- the tournament that really matters to him.

"I was definitely in control in the third set and also I would say mostly in the first set as well. But again, didn't manage to close it out. Disappointing, but again, it's part of tennis," Holger Rune said.

"Just got to see what I did wrong, what I can do better, and move on, because, you know, the most important tournament of the clay season is the French Open, so, you know, if I can prepare myself as best as possible for that one, that's what matters," he added.

