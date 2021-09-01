Holger Rune after 1R loss to Novak Djokovic: "It was a crazy crowd, the best I've ever felt in my life"

Danish teenager Holger Rune was defeated by Novak Djokovic in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. Rune, making his Grand Slam main-draw debut, was plagued by cramps in the third and fourth sets but still put on a spirited display to win the hearts of the crowd.

Djokovic took the opening set 6-1 but suffered a let down in the second, losing it in a tiebreak. Seeing the young Dane offering stiff resistance to the World No. 1, the crowd began throwing their weight behind Rune.

Certain sections of the crowd also heckled Djokovic at every opportunity. The Serb's errors were met by loud cheers from the spectators and many, including Djokovic himself, felt he was being booed.

However, many in attendance, including several journalists, confirmed that that was not the case and that the crowd was simply chanting "Rune", which sounded like "boo" in the packed stadium.

Rune himself admitted that he was initially left perplexed as he felt the crowd was cheering him on at certain stages and booing Djokovic at others.

"I thought so, too (that Djokovic was being booed)," Rune said. "Actually at one point they were cheering for me; another point they were booing. I was like, 'What is going on?'"

But the Dane revealed he had a clearer understanding of the scenario after the match. As such, he expressed his delight at being cheered on by the crowd, adding that it was the "best" he had ever felt in his life.

"All of a sudden, after the match I heard they said 'Rune.' When I heard that, I was happy because I didn't understand it in the match," added Rune. "As I said, it was a crazy crowd, the best I've ever felt in my life."

Rune said he tried to spur on the crowd by putting his heart and soul into every point, and stressed that he "couldn't have asked for more" in return.

"Yeah, it was great," Rune said. "I mean, I never felt anything like this. It was unbelievable feeling staying there. I tried to give the crowd something, fight for every point, be pumped and everything. I mean, the crowd was unbelievable. I mean, I couldn't have asked for more. I never tried anything like this. It was a pretty sick feeling."

You really want to hold your serve because if Novak Djokovic hits his spot, it's tough to break him: Holger Rune

Novak Djokovic in action against Holger Rune

During the press conference, Holger Rune was asked how he felt about playing an opponent like Djokovic. The Dane pointed out that the Serb is extremely consistent and seldom gives away cheap points.

The 18-year-old further stressed that Djokovic puts a lot of pressure on his opponent's service games with his extraordinary return. Rune explained that Djokovic has the ability to run away with his own service games, making it all the more important for his opponent to hold serve.

"I think he's incredibly consistent," Rune said. "He never gives you anything. You really have to win every point by yourself. Especially behind your serve, you have really to put almost every first serve because otherwise he's stepping in on the baseline and really putting you under pressure. You really want to hold your serve, because if he hits his spot, it's tough to break him. He's just a tough player to play."

The Dane, who could barely move in the final two sets due to physical issues, believes he would have had a shot at beating Djokovic if he was fully fit.

"I mean, I was, like, I'm not saying if I was physically 100% I would beat him for sure, but I would definitely have a chance," he added.

Edited by Arvind Sriram