Holger Rune makes honest admission about 'feeling old' as rising stars Joao Fonseca & Learner Tien break through on tour

Holger Rune recently spoke about "feeling old" with rising stars such as Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien coming up on the ATP Tour. Last year, Fonseca finished as the winner while Tien was the runner-up at the 2024 Next Generation ATP Finals.

Rune is currently competing at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. Seeded 12th in the tournament, the Dane began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4 and 18th seed Ugo Humbert 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

In the fourth round, Rune got past eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 hard court event in California.

Speaking with Tennis Channel following his victory over Tsitsipas, Holger Rune was asked to share his thoughts on emerging talents such as Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien. In response, the Dane humorously remarked that watching Fonseca and Tien finding their footing on the ATP Tour made him "feel old."

Rune said it was a "weird" feeling for him to have as before Fonseca and Tien, he and Carlos Alcaraz among others were considered "young" and now they are considered to be "experienced players."

“I just feel old now. That’s a weird feeling. I’m used to being the youngest, also Carlos [Alcaraz] and stuff, but we’re now the experienced players. But it’s great for me, it gives a lot of motivation actually, to face these younger players, even though he looks a lot older than us,” Holger Rune said.

Further giving his take on the 'exciting' tennis played by the emerging stars on the circuit, Rune added:

“But I think also [Joao] Fonseca and [Learner] Tien, I should say they play some big tennis and it’s exciting for us that some new faces come up. I practiced with Fonseca down in Argentina. It was nice and he’s a very nice kid. So it’s cool to have someone coming up and share some hopefully good matches soon."

Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien also participated in the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. Fonseca had received a wild card entry into the main draw and secured a victory against Jacob Fearnley in the first round before falling to Jack Draper in the second round. Meanwhile, Tien lost in the first round to Mariano Navone.

"I love to go down to practice court & work on my shots, I'm living my dream" - Holger Rune on enjoying his game and playing tennis

Holger Rune speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune opened up about his game, claiming he's enjoying it. The former World No. 4 also admitted to feeling "disappointed" at times when he falls short of expectations

"Right now I'm enjoying it as much, yes. But definitely been some moment where I didn't. But I think this is normal. When you have these expectations and you don't quite live up to them, of course it's disappointing, but, it's very basic and it's very maybe boring to say, but I just love tennis," Holger Rune said.

Further describing his love for training, the Dane added:

"I still love to go down to the practice court and hit forehands, backhands, work on my shots, my physicality. I think I'm living my dream, and definitely it's a nicer feeling when it also goes together on the match court," he added.

Looking ahead, Rune will face Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Friday, March 14.

The two met twice before on the Tour, with Griekspoor winning both those matches. Their most recent encounter was in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open, where the Dutchman secured a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.

