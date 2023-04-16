Former tennis pro Pam Shriver recently compared Holger Rune to John McEnroe after the Dane's dramatic Monte-Carlo Masters semifinal victory over Jannik Sinner.

The 19-year-old beat Jannik Sinner in a late-night thriller at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Saturday, April 15, bringing himself within one victory of winning his second ATP Masters 1000 title. He overcame a set deficit to beat the Italian, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

With this victory, Rune became the first teenager to reach the Monte-Carlo final since Rafael Nadal in 2006, as well as the third teenager after Nadal and fellow youngster Carlos Alcaraz to reach multiple ATP Masters 1000 finals on multiple surfaces.

The match was full of drama, however, as the Dane was constantly booed by the predominantly Italian crowd who were rooting for Jannik Sinner. The duo also shared one of the coldest and driest handshakes in the tournament's history at the end of the match.

Following this, Pam Shriver took to Twitter to wonder if Holger Rune is the modern-day John McEnroe. The basis for Shriver's comparison is unknown, but it can be assumed that she is comparing the Dane's expressive nature and his relationship with the crowd to McEnroe's infamous tirades in the past.

"Is Rune the modern day Johnny Mac?" Shriver wrote.

"My relationship with the crowd was awesome, I think it was great" - Holger Rune

When asked about his interactions with the crowd during the match, Holger Rune stated in a post-match press conference that it was "awesome" as it gave him a lot of energy on the court.

"My relationship with the crowd was awesome, if you ask me. I think it was great. You had so much energy on the court, which is fun. I guess if you ask the crowd, I think they would prefer that than two guys looking down and doing nothing," Rune said.

The teenager then discussed his match against Sinner, claiming that it was one of the best tennis matches he had ever played.

"I thought it was a great match. I would probably say not level-wise but one of the best like tennis matches that I have played in my life. You know, it was very, very close," Rune said.

The Dane added that matches against Sinner are always tough because of the level he demands.

"I had chances. There were some great points, great rallies. You know, every time you play Jannik, it's tough matches and you've got to play your best," he added.

Rune will now compete for his second 1000 Masters title against Andrey Rublev in the finals on April 16.

