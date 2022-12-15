Holger Rune opens up about his goals for upcoming 2023 season after an impressive 2022

Tennis sensation Holger Rune has been preparing himself for the upcoming 2023 season by competing in exhibition matches. He won a recent event in Caen, France, by defeating Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-0, 6-4.

In his post-match interview, he was asked about his goals for the upcoming season after he ended his 2022 campaign in the best possible manner.

Rune revealed that he wanted to be in the best shape possible and prepare himself as best he could for the 2023 season.

"My next goal is to finish the pre-season strong and of course to get some rest days now. And then next year to do as good as possible and be as close to my best version as possible," said the young tennis star.

Rune joked that he played a quick match against Bautista Agut so that everyone can watch the FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Morocco.

"Yeah, I made it quick so we can watch France vs Morocco tonight. No, I'm joking. I was even surprised by myself. I played very good in the first set, very solid, barely missed a shot and that is why it went very fast in the first set," he said.

“I’m super happy that I’ve been awarded with Newcomer of the Year" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune celebrates with the winner's trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters

Meanwhile, Holger Rune was voted by the ATP as the Newcomer of the Year in 2022. After the win, he mentioned that he was "super happy" and thanked his colleagues for voting for him.

“I’m super happy that I’ve been awarded with Newcomer of the Year, this means a lot,” said Rune. “I’ve worked very hard the whole year to do as good as possible, and it’s really nice to see that my colleagues [voted for] me, so it means a lot. I just can’t wait for 2023, and it’s going to be hopefully another great year,” Rune was quoted as saying by the ATP.

Holger Rune had a breakthrough 2022 season, winning three titles in Munich, Stockholm and the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris. He defeated Novak Djokovic in an epic final in the latter.

At the ATP Finals in Turin, where he was the first alternate, the Dane revealed that he believes that he could become the No. 1 in 2023 after beating the likes of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz this year.

"Going from number 10 to one is also a lot, but I have beaten number one and several top-10 players this year. So I believe it is possible that I can finish 2023 as number one," Holger Rune stated.

